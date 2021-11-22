JU ‘C’ unit entry test result published

The admission test result of Jahangirnagar University's arts and humanities faculty under 'C' unit was published today with a pass rate of 62 per cent.

A total of 15,677 admission seekers, out of 25,143 participants, passed the test held on October 18 on the university campus, said Dean of the university's Arts and Humanities Faculty Professor Mozammel Haque.

The results can be viewed at the university's website for admission, https://juniv-admission.org. This year, a total of 3,08,606 admission seekers applied against 1,889 seats under six faculty and three institutes of the university. -BSS





