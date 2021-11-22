Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 November, 2021, 3:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Vaccination begins at Ctg slums

Transgenders get vaccine doses on Sunday

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 260

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 21: After a vaccination drive at Korail slum in Dhaka, health authorities have started giving Covid jabs to the slum dwellers of Chattogram city on Sunday.
Some 2,000 residents of Jhautala slum in Khulshi area will get the jabs under the programme which started around 2 pm, according to the Civil Surgeon's office.
The dwellers of all other slums in the city will be brought under the vaccination programme in phases, it said.
Apart from the slum dwellers, the third gender  people will also be brought under the vaccination programme, and it will start on Monday.
The dwellers of Jhautala slum will be allowed to get vaccinated without registration and the campaign will continue till Thursday.
According to the Civil Surgeon office, the vaccination drive will continue till 5 pm, and a three-member medical team is there to provide vaccine doses to the slum dwellers.
Dr Ilias Hossain, the District Civil Surgeon, said the Jhautala slum residents will be able to get their Covid shots on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Already some 300 doses of Astrazeneca vaccine have been allocated for the transgender people  and the number of doses will be increased depending the number of vaccine seekers.
The vaccination drive for the residents of Korail slum in Dhaka started on November 16.
According to the slum census conducted by the Bangladesh Statistics Bureau (BSS), in 2014, some 1.28 lakh people are living in 2,216 slums in Chattogram city corporation area.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lowest C-19 positivity rate continues in Ctg
Nasreen huq memorial lecture held
A fairy tale of road repair works in Kushtia
SUST student stabbed by mugger in Sylhet
6th annual knowledge Fair organised by Share-Net Bangladesh at Spectra Convention Centre
43th founding anniv of IU today
BSMRMU entry test held
JU ‘C’ unit entry test result published


Latest News
Fire at Dhanmondi's Meena Bazar
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
SSC examinees, others suffer as transport strike begins in Sylhet
BNP to submit memorandums to DC offices Nov 24
Indigenous girl 'commits suicide' in Naogaon
India police charge Amazon executives over online drug sales
Police-BNP clash leaves several injured in Natore
'Don't sing for murderers': Khashoggi's fiancee urges Justin Bieber
Most Read News
37 Bangladeshis among 600 migrants rescued from trucks in Mexico
Tens of thousands rally against COVID curbs in Europe and Australia
Four wounded, two seriously, in Jerusalem shooting: police
Children for urgent action on issues that matter to them
Declare Khaleda's home as 'sub-jail' to go her abroad: BNP MPs
Street Children Leedo forms a human chain on boats on the Buriganga River
Sebaghar signs MoU with Thyrocare
Meherpur judge court clerk killed in road accident
Badrunnessa College students block Bakshibazar protesting rape threat
Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal as PSG stretch lead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft