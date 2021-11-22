

295rd meeting of the Board of Directors of IFIL Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) Chairman SM Bakhtiar Alam presiding over the 295rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the company at its Head Office at Tejgaon on Sunday. The meeting attended by Board Vice Chairmen Abul Quasem Haider and Shibbir Mahmud, Audit Committee Chairman Kaiser A Chowdhury, Directors Mostanser Billa, Afzalur Rahman, Independent Director Md. Jahidur Rahman and IFIL Managing Director (Current Charge) Maruf Mansur, approved a number of investment proposals.