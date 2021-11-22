Video
Home Editorial

Rise in female employment can add more in GDP

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

According to a recently published study, only 1 per cent increase in female employment in the country would help the economy grow by 0.31 per cent further. The study was jointly conducted by the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) and Manusher Jonno Foundation. The study titled "Integration of Care Economy in Policy Formulation" was unveiled through a webinar on Saturday. The study revealed that the potential of adding a whopping $11.3 billion to the GDP remained untapped.

However, though the female participation rate in the labour market is gradually growing, but 81.4 per cent of them are unpaid domestic work. Therefore, finding a way to integrate them into the mainstream economic activities is necessary. Moreover, the burden of an additional 1 hour of unpaid family work would reduce the probability of female labour participation in Bangladesh by 1.8 percentage points.

In the traditional family structure women spend most of their time in unpaid care work in our country. The female youths aged from 15-29 years spend 5.93 hours of their day at unpaid care work, where women in the formal labour market are spending an average of 3 hours daily. On the contrary, employed males are spending only 1.28 hours for family work while the male not in the labour market is spending 1.68 hours of the day on average for family work. If our women's' unaccounted work is recognised it will also reduce domestic violence.

Bangladesh has been passing through the age of demographic dividend. Under this situation, half of the labour force of the country is engaged in unpaid care work for such long hours, which is nothing but a barrier to women's economic empowerment and country's national growth. Therefore, the recognition and reduction of the burden of the women's unpaid care work and creating scope to engage them in economic activities are very important.

It is, however, unfortunate that an educated woman remains engaged in only household chore and nurturing child that do not require any special skill or education. In order to utilise their available time and labour, an economy model should be devised so that women can participate in outdoor economic activities--besides household activities. The government can facilitate various training programmes and can incentivise the private sector through fiscal policies. Community-based planning may bring better outcome.

Having proper policy interventions for this will also have a positive impact on the national GDP. The private sector, non-government organisations (NGOs) and development partners can jointly work in this field. Lastly, small manufacturing units and cottage industries can be established throughout the country, even in remote areas. Therefore, devising and implementing an effective policy regarding the issue is the need of the minute.




