Monday, 22 November, 2021, 3:05 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Lack of awareness about diabetes

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Although 13 per cent of people in Bangladesh are officially diagnosed with diabetes, in reality this number is much higher, experts say. More than 50 per cent of the victims have no symptoms, so many are not aware about it. A large part of diabetic patients do not want to follow the rules and regulations.

Though 13 per cent of people in Bangladesh suffer from diabetes, of these, 72 per cent are not aware of the disease. And only 35 per cent take regular treatment. Among the diabetics, there are more highly educated people. Doctors say that if the disease can be controlled, it is possible to live a healthy normal life. Therefore, in addition to controlling sugar levels, diabetics need to control blood pressure and lipids, reduce obesity, and quit smoking. One out of every two diabetics cannot afford to buy medicine. Three out of four diabetics in the world live in middle and low income countries. The situation in our country is similar.

If this trend continues the number of diabetic patients in the world will be 70 crore by 2054, when two to three out of every ten people in Bangladesh may be affected by diabetes. According to statistics, the number of diabetics in the country has reached 84 million. Therefore, we need to be aware now.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



