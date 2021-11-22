

Climate finance promises at COP26



The COP26 summit was a final chance for global leaders to commit to safeguarding the planet for everyone and specifically for the next generation in every country around the world. In order to build a sustainable greener future for everyone and keep the 1.5C target alive.The four main goals of COP26 were: secure global net zero by mid-century keep 1.5 degrees within reach, adapt to protect communities and natural habitats, mobilize climate finance, and collaborate to deliver.



Climate finance was extensively discussed throughout the session and there was consensus in the need to continue increasing support to the developing countries. The developed countries expressed 'deep regret' in not fulfilling the previous pledges, and now they have pledged again to reach that amount each year through to 2025.



The Glasgow deal urges developed country Parties to at least double their collective provision of climate finance for adaptation to developing country Parties by 2025. The duty to fulfill the pledge of providing 100 billion dollars annually from developed to developing countries was also reaffirmed.The deal stresses the urgency of enhancing ambition and action in relation to mitigation adaptation and finance in this critical decade to address gaps between current efforts and pathways of the Convention and its long-term global goal.



At COP26 our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina represented the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), a group of 48 countries who are the worst sufferers of climate change. As the chair and mouthpiece of those countries, she addressed four demands to fight against climate change. The first was the major emitters and industrialized countries must submit ambitious new NDCs for upgraded climate action as well as guarantee their implementation.



The second was the promise of the mobilization of USD 100 billion annually in climate finance to developing countries, which has yet to be kept. She reiterated the CVF's demands that the finance should be split 50:50 between mitigation and adaptation. She also demanded affordable and accessible green technology transfer for developing nations. Finally, she called for the issue of addressing loss and damage, including global shared responsibility for climate migrants/refugees and displaced peoples due to adverse effects of climate change.



Beyond any doubt, the poorest countries desperately need to rebuild resilience and adapt human environments and livelihoods. Adaptation funds are required to better cope with the new circumstances created by global warming. The needed adaptation-such as improving drainage, water catchment and infrastructure-is costly, but obviously necessary.



Developed country Parties to scale up their provision of climate finance urgently and significantly, technology transfer and capacity-building for adaptation to respond to the needs of developing country Parties as part of a global effort, including for the formulation and implementation of national adaptation plans.But donors prefer 'easy wins' from climate mitigation, especially as they increasingly gave loans, rather than grants.



On top of that, Adaptation and its financing were the object of particular emphasis during the deliberations. Parties established a work programme to define the global goal on adaptation, which will identify collective needs and solutions to the climate crisis already affecting many countries. At the closing session of the conference, developing countries welcomed progress in advancing efforts to adapt to climate change.



Adaptation includes things such as building higher sea walls against flooding, capturing scarce rainwater for irrigation, and switching to drought-tolerant crops. Countries at the COP26 talks agreed to launch a two-year effort to define a 'global goal on adaptation'- something included in the 2015 Paris Agreement but so far still vague.



For the first time, the term 'loss and damage' is in the cover section of the COP26agreement. Loss and damage is intended to be a mechanism for getting payment from industrialized countries, which are the biggest emitters of carbon to the developing nations. COP26 decisions went further than ever before in recognizing and addressing loss and damage from the existing impacts of climate change.



Developing countries have been calling for funding to pay for 'loss and damage', such as the costs of the impacts of cyclones and sea level rise. Developed countries, led by G8 and EU, resisted taking any liability for these loss and damages, and vetoed the creation of a new 'Glasgow Loss and Damage Facility', a way of supporting vulnerable nations. Moreover, the United States and China, the world's two biggest carbon emitters announced a joint declaration to cooperate on climate change measures.



On mitigation, the persistent gap in emissions has been clearly identified and Parties collectively agreed to work to reduce that gap and to ensure that the world continues to advance during the present decade, so that the rise in the average temperature is limited to 1.5 degrees. Parties are encouraged to strengthen their emissions reductions and to align their national climate action pledges with the Paris Agreement.



Despite long efforts, the word 'fossil fuel' could not be included in the two climate conference agreements. But the burning of coal, oil and gas is the most responsible for raising the global temperature. Just before the Glasgow deal was adopted,India and China weakened the language of the final text. As a result, the UN COP26 climate conference adopted a final deal by using 'phase down' instead of 'phase out'.



In a nut shell, it can be said that, major pledges on climate finance at COP26 will amount to green-washing if countries don't take quicker action to address the world's climate emergency.Developing countries in particular need huge financial support at urgent basis. Developed countries must deliver on their promise to mobilize USD 100 billion every year to support developing countries.

The writer is working with Network on Climate Change in Bangladesh (NCC'B), a climate change advocacy platform

