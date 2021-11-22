Concerted efforts needed for job creation

The creation of employment for the large young population is one of the major challenges in Bangladesh at this moment. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) 2019 report, the unemployment rate in Bangladesh is 4.19 per cent. However, the youth unemployment rate is 11.9 per cent, more than two and a half times the national average. The segment of unemployed youth in total unemployment is 79.6 per cent. Experts and economists are now predicting that the rate will jump in the coming years. According to a World Bank report of 2019, one of every three graduates remains unemployed in Bangladesh. Can we imagine the consequences of this unemployed youth after the COVID-19 pandemic?



The world is now struggling to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and Bangladesh is doing the same. The pandemic has brought severe challenges in every sector of Bangladesh. Despite remarkable economic growth in recent years, the country has yet to make enough employment opportunity, raising questions about the quality of the growth.



Bangladesh is committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and moving forward to become a developed country by 2041. For that, the incumbent government is taking significant steps to ensure decent jobs for the youth by creating different job opportunities by wage-earning and self-employment.



We have to move forward. We need to focus on employment. It is the responsibility of all of us to educate the future generations of the country properly without destroying their potentials. Just as teachers have a responsibility for quality education, so do parents, and civil society has an important role to play. Everyone in society including the government party, opposition party, and civil society has a responsibility to create employment.



Job creation is a big challenge, to take the country forward by keeping the education system of the country flawless and free from corruption. The number of educated unemployed is increasing in the country as the education system is not in line with the market demand. A limited number of students go to higher education from almost all countries of the world to developed countries. But here we are lag behind. It is important to have a higher education degree even if you want to get a job. Whatever the position!



Our education system is not able to meet the demand of skilled and educationally qualified workers in the labour market. Not only that, the education of the universities of Bangladesh is not able to meet the demand of the job market due to the lack of specialized skills, young people who have completed their studies. Only 19 per cent of college graduates are employed full-time or part-time, while nearly half are unemployed. Furthermore, female graduates are far more likely to be unemployed and out of study two years after graduation: 43 per cent of the female university graduates remain unemployed in contrast to 37 per cent male graduates.



According to the vision of the Government of Bangladesh, the major sectors are information technology, agro-food processing, leather and leather products, ship-building and readymade garments, tourism and tourism services, light technical construction. But for these sectors, there is a lack of qualified technicians (specialized and general) educated in quality education. For this, it is important to create a curriculum based on what kind of skilled workers are needed. The garment sector in Bangladesh is so big, but it has no importance in higher education. The same goes for the leather sector.



As a result, these sectors are becoming dependent on foreign workers. As a result, entrepreneurs are being forced to hire foreign workers as they do not have the minimum qualified workers in the country for specialized work. Unemployment is on the rise in Bangladesh due to gaps in education planning. Students in Bangladesh cannot read about their interests and preferences. Competing in competitive exams at the university is a compulsory subject. And in the case of jobs, you have to join wherever the opportunity arises.



But the recognition of youth unemployment as an emerging problem for the economy is absent in our policies. The national youth policy 2017 has inadequate attention to employment creation for the youth. There is no concrete plan of action for generating employment for young people in the policy. Of course, given that the private sector's contribution is higher in the economy, the major source of employment will have to be the private sector. The government has to provide policy support towards creating more jobs there.



To overcome this situation, strict quality control in education is required. For this, the approval structure, supervision and quality control of the private universities have to be done properly. To create a higher education curriculum, current curriculum needs to be updated according to the market demand. Coordination between lawmakers, employers, and university authorities is needed. The government has to take some necessary plans. Not only sound education but alertness and dedication too are most required. We want to see life as a career by getting an education, we don't want to see the curse of unemployment, and we don't want to see the youth frustrated.



It is very important to create employment for the youth. For this, a special allocation should be made in the budget for job creation. But the budget can be used as an effective way in the process of employment creation in various ways. Investment in infrastructural projects, expansion of roads, and others creates jobs for different sections of the workforce. There should be a picture of the number of jobs, their types, and the sectors in which the jobs will be created.



Our economy, as it stands now, is on a fast-paced journey. With steady high growth in the last decade, the country has experienced positive economic and social spillovers. However, youth unemployment could hamper further progress in the medium term. The materialization of the aspiration to become a developed country by 2041 will also depend on maximizing the potential of young people, as human capital is our key resource.

The writer is a research fellow, BNNRC











