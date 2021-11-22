

Price control law in Bangladesh



The trouble of prices that the government inflicts on people, especially the poor and the low- and fixed-income groups, and the way it so does by way of not making any involvement in the market to contain goods price spiral, by increasing prices of edible and fuel oils. A recent private study finds that Covid-time poverty has freshly pushed about 32.4 million people below the poverty threshold to add to about 34.24 million already living there.



A continual increase in rice prices even with the stock having reportedly been at 2.95 million tonnes in 2021 against the annual demand for 2.5 million tonnes speaks of an absence of market intervention. Onion prices also soared by more than Tk 30 a kilogram in early October and the prices have not extensively come down since then.



The government started setting, or increasing in other word, prices of edible oils almost every month since February, on the excuse given by traders of an increase in prices on the international market, and set, or increased in other word, the price of sugar in September by ensuring profits at all levels and having consulted traders.



While transport operators continue to create chaos on the road by charging passengers more than what the government set, all the increases together have further pushed up goods prices, making living hard for people.



The recent price hike of essentials in Bangladesh, particularly in the capital, has dealt a double blow to the poor and the middle-income group of people, already hit hard by unemployment and salary cuts due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The soaring prices of essentials like rice, pulse, onion and vegetable, are forcing many to rush to OMS (Open Market Sale) trucks of Trading Corporation Bangladesh to buy their commodities at lower prices.



Queues in front of each TCB truck at different spots in the capital city were seen much longer than before.



Coarse lentil sold at Tk 88-90 per kg on Tuesday which could be bought at Tk 75-80 barely a week ago at different kitchen markets in the city. In January, the lentil was sold at Tk 65-70 per kg.



While the government fixed the price of unpacked sugar at Tk 74 per kg and the packed one at Tk 75 a kg, it is not available at this price. Unpacked sugar is now selling at Tk 80 per kg, while the packed one at Tk 85-90 per kg.



In addition, soybean and palm oil prices have also shot up at an unusual rate. Non-bottled soybean oil is selling at Tk 140-142 per litre, which was Tk 137-138 in the beginning of September. In January, it was sold at Tk 122-124 per litre.



Bottled soybean oil is now selling at Tk 153-160 per litre which was Tk 145-149 per litre till August this year. In January, bottled soybean oil was available at Tk 130-135 per litre.



However, TCB is selling soybean oil at Tk 100 per litre and lentils and sugar at Tk 55 per kg. In kitchen markets, soybean oil is selling at Tk 150 per litre, sugar at Tk 78 and two types of lentil at Tk 100 and Tk 80.



Each truck usually sells 600 litres of soybean oil, 500 kgs of sugar and 400 kgs of lentils a day.



As per Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics April, 2021 till price is high, although October 2020 price is higher than now because of lockdown. Point is now tolerances are near to the ground however it is doable.



An Act to make provision for the control of supply and distribution, and trade and commerce in certain numbers of essential commodities is important. Whereas it is expedient to make provision for the control of supply and distribution of, and trade and commerce in, certain limited number of essential commodities;



The Essential Articles (Price Control and Anti-Hoarding) Act, 1953 (East Bengal Act)



3. (1) The Government may, from time to time, by notification, fix the maximum prices at which an essential article may be sold by a retailer, wholesaler or any other person and for this purpose may fix different prices for different areas of the [country].



(2) The Government may, by notification, require any trader to mark, on any essential article, the maximum prices fixed under sub-section (1), in such manner as may be prescribed and the traders concerned shall mark such articles accordingly. Such traders shall exhibit in a prominent place in the shop or go down a list showing the maximum prices of essential articles fixed under the said sub-section.



(3) A notification under sub-section (1) shall specify the date from which and the period for which the maximum price has been fixed.



(4) (1) Notwithstanding anything contained in any contract, no retailer or wholesaler shall sell or purchase, or accept delivery of, any essential article at a price exceeding the maximum price fixed under sub-section (1) of section 3.



(5) No trader shall sell or offer or exhibit for sale any essential article in respect of which marking of maximum prices has been required under sub-section (2) of section 3, unless such article has been so marked.



With about 20 million 'new poor', there could be about 90 million people, who are under severe poverty stress due to the pandemic. We all understand the dark part syndicates work behind. End of the day, the dirt-poor and Middle class suffer cruelly, opposite political parties point out many issues besides rolling parties also make promises, however poor people have hand-to-mouth situations. Number of NGOs and young entrepreneur work heard. Anyhow, it is a long road that has no turning.

Yasmin Ara, freelance writer and

former librarian, Asian

University of Women (AUW)









