Monday, 22 November, 2021, 3:04 PM
NRBC Bank launches new branch at Habiganj, sub-branch at Muladi, Barisal

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

NRBC Bank Ltd launched its Muladi Sub-branch at Muladi, Barisal recently. Golam Kibria Tipu, MP, Barisal-3  inaugurated the Muladi Sub-branch as Chief Guest while Golam Awlia, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the inaugural ceremony, says a press release.
Md. Harun Khan, President of Muladi Upazila Jatiya Party, Nur Mohammad Hussaini, UNO of Muladi Upazila were present in the inaugural ceremony as Special Guest.
Besides, the banking services of the 88th Branch at Habiganj have also been started on the same day. Ataur Rahman Salim, Mayor of Habiganj Municipality inaugurated the Branch as chief guest.  
High officials of the Bank and distinguished clients, businessmen and local elites were present on the occasion. During the ceremony, a Munajat was held seeking divine blessings of Almighty for progress and prosperity of the Bank.


