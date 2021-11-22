

AIBL opens its 195th branch at Boalkhali, Chattogram

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has opened 195th branch at Boalkhali, Chattogram on Sunday, November 21. Moslem Uddin Ahmed Member of the Parliament of Chattogram-8 inaugurated the new branch as Chief Guest, says a press release.Vice Chairman of Executive Committee of the Bank Mohammad Abdus Salam, Director Alhajj Ahamedul Haque and Alhajj Md. Rafiqul Islam was present as special guest in the occasion. Deputy Managing Director S M Jaffar presided over the ceremony.Boalkhali Mayor Zahurul Islam, Upazila Chairman Md. Nurul Alam, Women Vice Chairman Shamim Ara, GM of N Mohammad Plastic Md. Nazrul Islam, Chittagong Zonal Head of the bank Mohammad Azam, Vice President Md. Faisal Kabir and other senior officials of the bank participated in the program. A large number of local people and well-wishers were present in the inauguration ceremony. New branch manager Mohammad Ali Khan thanked the audience.