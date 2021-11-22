Community Bank appoints Masihul Huq as MD for second term



Masihul Huq Chowdhury

Chowdhury has been serving as the MD and CEO of the Community Bank since its inception. Soon after the commencement of its commercial operation in September 2019 under his leadership, Community Bank has reached out to 64 districts with 18 branches, 165 own ATMs/CRMs, 24/7 Call Center and 110 service desks.

Since its inception Community Bank was focused on its 'Digital First' strategy, and therefore, strengthen the alternate delivery channel primarily its 'Community Cash' mobile application and ATM network. As a result, 99pc of the Bank's transactions are now generated through this channel.

During this period, a significant portion of the customers were put on-board to formal banking channel of which more than 72pc are now actively using its mobile application to perform day to day banking transactions.

Community Bank bagged renowned Infosys-Finacle Innovation Awards in various categories consecutively in 2020-21. Under his leadership Community Bank has achieved 'A' Credit Rating in the long term within its first year of operation.

Masihul Huq Chowdhury started his career with American Express Bank in 1992 just after obtaining Masters of Business Administration from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka.

During the 30 years career he worked for Standard Chartered, Citibank N.A., IPDC and other leading financial institutions both in country and overseas. Masihul takes keen interest in education and was adjunct faculty member in BRAC University.



The Board of Directors of Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd has appointed Masihul Huq Chowdhury as the Managing Director (MD) and CEO of the Bank for the second consecutive term with duly approval of Bangladesh Bank. His upcoming 3-Years term will be effective from 1st December 2021, says a press release.Chowdhury has been serving as the MD and CEO of the Community Bank since its inception. Soon after the commencement of its commercial operation in September 2019 under his leadership, Community Bank has reached out to 64 districts with 18 branches, 165 own ATMs/CRMs, 24/7 Call Center and 110 service desks.Since its inception Community Bank was focused on its 'Digital First' strategy, and therefore, strengthen the alternate delivery channel primarily its 'Community Cash' mobile application and ATM network. As a result, 99pc of the Bank's transactions are now generated through this channel.During this period, a significant portion of the customers were put on-board to formal banking channel of which more than 72pc are now actively using its mobile application to perform day to day banking transactions.Community Bank bagged renowned Infosys-Finacle Innovation Awards in various categories consecutively in 2020-21. Under his leadership Community Bank has achieved 'A' Credit Rating in the long term within its first year of operation.Masihul Huq Chowdhury started his career with American Express Bank in 1992 just after obtaining Masters of Business Administration from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka.During the 30 years career he worked for Standard Chartered, Citibank N.A., IPDC and other leading financial institutions both in country and overseas. Masihul takes keen interest in education and was adjunct faculty member in BRAC University.