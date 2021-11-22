Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 November, 2021, 3:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UAE launches Dubai programme to enable drone transportation

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Nov 21: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) launched the initiative during the recently concluded Dubai Airshow 2021.
The programme is aimed at strengthening Dubai's global competitiveness in adopting advanced technologies in vital sectors. A unique pilot area will be allocated in Dubai Silicon Oasis for innovators and related entities from the UAE and abroad to develop and test new drone solutions.
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "The Dubai Program to Enable Drone Transportation will create an advanced infrastructure that enables innovators and relevant entities to test prototypes of unmanned aerial vehicles in designated areas and develop legislation that optimizes their implementation. The program aims to provide new economic opportunities and consolidate Dubai's leadership in advanced technology research and development across diverse future-oriented sectors."
Abu Dhabi-based Edge begins delivery of home-grown electronic warfare products to international buyers
The primary objective of the Dubai Program to Enable Drone Transportation is exploring the use of drones in several sectors, including health, security, shipping and food. It also seeks to improve people's lives by reducing carbon emissions generated by traditional shipping and transportation methods and facilitating the movement of goods and materials.
The UAE has already started testing such capabilities by attracting thousands of innovators in this field from 165 countries to participate in the UAE Drones for Good Award that was launched in 2014.
Sheikh Hamdan added, "Our projects place quality of life at the top of their priorities. We will continue to develop and implement innovative ideas on the ground. We have the right environment, infrastructure and legislation for the use of drones. We also have the laboratories, expertise and talent to translate prototypes into viable solutions."
The program also aims to attract talent as well as local and foreign investments to the drone applications sector apart from aiming to create new jobs and stimulating economic activity in relevant fields.
President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, His Highness Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, opined, "This Act is considered one of the projects of the Dubai Sky Dome Initiative; this initiative aims to create a virtual airspace infrastructure for drone systems, through which public spaces and buildings will be connected through airstrips and mini-airports throughout Dubai and to develop major infrastructure schemes for airports, airstrips, multi-use stations and ground service sites."
"The schemes will include promoting the concept of public transport in the Emirate, creating multi-modular transportation systems in order to promote the concept of integration of air vehicles and different ground transportation systems."    ?Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
295rd meeting of the Board of Directors of  IFIL
BANKING EVENT
NRBC Bank launches new branch at Habiganj, sub-branch at Muladi, Barisal
AIBL opens its 195th branch at Boalkhali, Chattogram
Community Bank appoints Masihul Huq as MD for second term
UAE launches Dubai programme to enable drone transportation
39th Annual General Meeting of Sylhet Gas Fields Ltd
IndiGo 10th largest airline globally: OAG


Latest News
Fire at Dhanmondi's Meena Bazar
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
SSC examinees, others suffer as transport strike begins in Sylhet
BNP to submit memorandums to DC offices Nov 24
Indigenous girl 'commits suicide' in Naogaon
India police charge Amazon executives over online drug sales
Police-BNP clash leaves several injured in Natore
'Don't sing for murderers': Khashoggi's fiancee urges Justin Bieber
Most Read News
37 Bangladeshis among 600 migrants rescued from trucks in Mexico
Tens of thousands rally against COVID curbs in Europe and Australia
Four wounded, two seriously, in Jerusalem shooting: police
Children for urgent action on issues that matter to them
Declare Khaleda's home as 'sub-jail' to go her abroad: BNP MPs
Street Children Leedo forms a human chain on boats on the Buriganga River
Sebaghar signs MoU with Thyrocare
Meherpur judge court clerk killed in road accident
Badrunnessa College students block Bakshibazar protesting rape threat
Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal as PSG stretch lead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft