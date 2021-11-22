

39th Annual General Meeting of Sylhet Gas Fields Ltd





Chairman of the board of directors of Sylhet Gas Fields Ltd (SGFL) Md A Hamid Zamadder along with Petrobangla Chairman ABM Abdul Fattah, SGFL Managing Director Md Mijanur Rahman, SGFL Directors, Shareholders and invited guests attend at its 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka recently. The company made a total of Tk. 582.12 crore revenue income during 2020-21 by producing gas, condensate, petrol, diesel, kerosene and NGL. It also deposited Tk 380.52 crore to government treasury.