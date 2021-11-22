IndiGo 10th largest airline globally: OAG

NEW DELHI, Nov 21: IndiGo has emerged as the tenth largest airline globally and the largest in Asia Pacific by seat volume, according to UK-based air consultancy firm OAG.

The low cost carrier has 280 aircraft currently in its fleet that operate over 1,400 daily flights. In pre-pandemic times, the airline had about 1,600 daily flights of which 400 to 450 were international. At the moment it has about 1,400 daily flights of which nearly 80 are international, airline CEO Ronojoy Dutta had recently told TOI.

OAG on Friday released a report on "essential metrics on the world's major airlines" comparing the capacity of airlines in summer of 2019 (March 31, 2019, to October 26, 2019) and with this summer.

IndiGo "is operating at almost three quarters of summer 2019 levels in capacity terms and is currently the tenth largest airline globally. Although predominantly a domestic airline, 9% of IndiGo's summer '19 capacity operated internationally. Currently, international airline capacity is only operating at 37% of summer 2019 levels," the report says.

IndiGo this summer, says OAG data, had 3.7 crore deployed seat capacity. The other big airlines globally ahead of IndiGo in terms of seat capacity deployed include: Southwest (10.8 crore), American (9.6 crore), Delta (8.8 crore), China Southern (7.9 crore), China Eastern (7.2 crore), united (6 crore) and Air China (4.9 crore). ?TNN









