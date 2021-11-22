Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 November, 2021, 3:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IndiGo 10th largest airline globally: OAG

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

NEW DELHI, Nov 21: IndiGo has emerged as the tenth largest airline globally and the largest in Asia Pacific by seat volume, according to UK-based air consultancy firm OAG.
The low cost carrier has 280 aircraft currently in its fleet that operate over 1,400 daily flights. In pre-pandemic times, the airline had about 1,600 daily flights of which 400 to 450 were international. At the moment it has about 1,400 daily flights of which nearly 80 are international, airline CEO Ronojoy Dutta had recently told TOI.
OAG on Friday released a report on "essential metrics on the world's major airlines" comparing the capacity of airlines in summer of 2019 (March 31, 2019, to October 26, 2019) and with this summer.
IndiGo "is operating at almost three quarters of summer 2019 levels in capacity terms and is currently the tenth largest airline globally. Although predominantly a domestic airline, 9% of IndiGo's summer '19 capacity operated internationally. Currently, international airline capacity is only operating at 37% of summer 2019 levels," the report says.
IndiGo this summer, says OAG data, had 3.7 crore deployed seat capacity. The other big airlines globally ahead of IndiGo in terms of seat capacity deployed include: Southwest (10.8 crore), American (9.6 crore), Delta (8.8 crore), China Southern (7.9 crore), China Eastern (7.2 crore), united (6 crore) and Air China (4.9 crore).    ?TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
295rd meeting of the Board of Directors of  IFIL
BANKING EVENT
NRBC Bank launches new branch at Habiganj, sub-branch at Muladi, Barisal
AIBL opens its 195th branch at Boalkhali, Chattogram
Community Bank appoints Masihul Huq as MD for second term
UAE launches Dubai programme to enable drone transportation
39th Annual General Meeting of Sylhet Gas Fields Ltd
IndiGo 10th largest airline globally: OAG


Latest News
Fire at Dhanmondi's Meena Bazar
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
SSC examinees, others suffer as transport strike begins in Sylhet
BNP to submit memorandums to DC offices Nov 24
Indigenous girl 'commits suicide' in Naogaon
India police charge Amazon executives over online drug sales
Police-BNP clash leaves several injured in Natore
'Don't sing for murderers': Khashoggi's fiancee urges Justin Bieber
Most Read News
37 Bangladeshis among 600 migrants rescued from trucks in Mexico
Tens of thousands rally against COVID curbs in Europe and Australia
Four wounded, two seriously, in Jerusalem shooting: police
Children for urgent action on issues that matter to them
Declare Khaleda's home as 'sub-jail' to go her abroad: BNP MPs
Street Children Leedo forms a human chain on boats on the Buriganga River
Sebaghar signs MoU with Thyrocare
Meherpur judge court clerk killed in road accident
Badrunnessa College students block Bakshibazar protesting rape threat
Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal as PSG stretch lead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft