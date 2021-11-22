Video
Monday, 22 November, 2021
Countryside

1,500 get food items in Shariatpur

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021
Our Correspondent

SHARIATPUR, Nov 21: Food items were distributed among 1,500 poor and hapless people on Euro Bangla High School premises at Charpayatoli in Bhedarganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
Miah Nurul Islam, expatriate from Switzerland and chairman of Euro Bangla Foundation, distributed the food items among the destitute people, who were mostly suffered due to coronavirus pandemic, as chief guest.
All the teachers of the Euro Bangla High School, local politicians and other elites were also present during the distribution. The food items include rice, pulse, potatoes and sugar.



