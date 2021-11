A free eye treatment camp was held on Baradi Goalpara High School







A free eye treatment camp was held on Baradi Goalpara High School field in Sonargaon Upazila of Narayanganj on Saturday. Bhuiyan Foundation organized the programme. Narayanganj District Branch Chairman of Bangladesh Mahila Sangstha Salma Osman Lipi was present as chief guest while Lion Mahububur Rahman Babul presided over the programme. photo: observer