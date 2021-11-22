Five killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Five people including an elderly man and a minor child have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Meherpur, Chandpur, Pabna and Rajshahi, in two days.

MEHERPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in Gangni Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mominul Haque, 35, son of late Marjul Ali, a resident of Hogalbaria Village in the upazila. He worked as a clerk at Meherpur District Judge's Court.

Police and local sources said Mominul was going to his office from Hogalbaria in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

He fell on the road after losing his control over the steering of the motorcycle in Chengara Bazar on the Meherpur-Kushtia Highway at around 9:30am. a trolley driven by a shallow engine loaded with bricks from behind hit him at that time, leaving Mominul critically injured.

Injured Mominul was taken to Gangni Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Physician of the hospital Dr Shaila Sharmin said he died before being taken to the hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gangni Police Station (PS) Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if the deceased's family members lodged any complaint.

CHANDPUR: Two people were killed and another was injured as a truck smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Kachua Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Sohel Hossain, 35, and its passenger Sekul Sarkar, 32.

Injured Ripon, 30, is now undergoing treatment at Shahrasti Upazila Health Complex.

Police and local sources said a Cumilla-bound sand-laden truck rammed into a Haziganj-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Chandpur-Cumilla Regional Road at around 11pm, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver and one of its passengers dead on the spot and another seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Kachua PS OC Md Mahiuddin confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken soon in this connection.

After the accident, angry mob blocked the street.

Later, the law enforcers managed to take the situation under their control.

SANTHIA, PABNA: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Santhia Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as A Samad, 70, son of Moniruddin, a resident of Rangamatia Village under Nandanpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Ila Paribahan' from Pabna hit pedestrian Samad in Rangamatia area on the Santhia-Pabna Road in the evening, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police seized the bus, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

Santhia PS OC Asif Mohammad Siddiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Bagha Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Yusuf Ali, son of Musa, a resident of Atgharia Village under Monigram Union in the upazila. He was a fourth grader at Gangarampur Brac School in the area.

Police and local sources said Yusuf was returning home from Monigram Bazar at around 3:30pm riding by a bicycle.

At that time, an Ishwardi-bound truck hit the bicycle in front of Rahman Pharmacy adjacent to Monigram Bazar, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in critical condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries at RMCH at around 6:30pm while undergoing treatment.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver Raju Ahmed and his assistant Rabiul Islam managed to flee the scene.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.









