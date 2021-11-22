Mukundapur Liberation Day celebrated

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Nov 21: The historic Mukundpur Liberation Day was celebrated in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on November 19.

On this day in 1971, heroic freedom fighters (FFs) in association with Indian troops took possession of Mukundpur railway station, Akhaura railway station and surrounding areas. These railways were main ways for communication from Sylhet to Dhaka.

FFs fighters occupied these areas. Pakistani aggressors became cornered. Their internal communication was disrupted. Later these areas were freed.

Like every year, FFs organized Mukundpur Liberation Day function. It was arranged under overall supervision by upazila administration in support of Sejmura Freedom Fighters Club in Paharpur Upazila.

Muktijoddha Sergeant (Retd.) Haji Md Dabir Ahmed Bhuiyan presided over the function while Sultan Mahmud Sarkar conducted it.







