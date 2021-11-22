Rabi farming hampered at Baraigram for dyke raised in canal





The dyke raised in Sarishahat canal at Baraigram for fishing. photo: observer

The canal was excavated by BADC (Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation) few months back to facilitate farming in Sarishabari Beel (Water Body). The water flow of the canal has been blocked due to the dyke. Rabi farming is hampered in the upazila.

Local fishermen are not allowed for fishing in the canal. Along with their families, they are in disarray. The canal was excavated at a cost of huge money.

The canal is flowing through middle of Sarishahat Beel. The canal became filled with alluvium. That is why farming in the beel remained suspended for several years. Later BADC excavated it under surface water irrigation development project.

Few months back, Iman Ali and Babu of Sarishahat Village raised the dyke with sand filled bags, bamboo and polythene for catching fishes coming to the canal from the beel.

There is now knee-level water in around 600 bighas of lands in the beel. If the stranded water is not removed, farming will not be possible in these lands, local farmers said.

Farmer Rafiqul Islam of Sarishabari Village said, "I have five bigha lands in the beel. After dredging the canal, I hoped for farming these lands this year. But it may not be possible due to stranded water."

Another Saidul Islam said, if the canal is used for fishing by few people, why it was excavated by the government?

Fish trader Saber Hossain said, they are not fishermen; even they did not take lease of the canal; and they are fishing desperately.

"In the face of their threat, we cannot catch fishes in the canal. We are passing days in hardship with our families," he added.

Despite repeated attempts, Iman Ali could not be contacted over mobile phone for his comment.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Sultana said, hundreds of bighas of lands of the beel cannot be cultivated due to dyke raising for fishing by few people. It is regretting, she added.

Baraigram Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mariam Khatun said, "The matter was not known to me. After inquiry, measures will be taken soon in this regard."





BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Nov 21: Due to dyke raised by influential locals in a government canal in Baraigram Upazila of the district for fishing, 600 bighas of land have been water-logged.The canal was excavated by BADC (Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation) few months back to facilitate farming in Sarishabari Beel (Water Body). The water flow of the canal has been blocked due to the dyke. Rabi farming is hampered in the upazila.Local fishermen are not allowed for fishing in the canal. Along with their families, they are in disarray. The canal was excavated at a cost of huge money.The canal is flowing through middle of Sarishahat Beel. The canal became filled with alluvium. That is why farming in the beel remained suspended for several years. Later BADC excavated it under surface water irrigation development project.Few months back, Iman Ali and Babu of Sarishahat Village raised the dyke with sand filled bags, bamboo and polythene for catching fishes coming to the canal from the beel.There is now knee-level water in around 600 bighas of lands in the beel. If the stranded water is not removed, farming will not be possible in these lands, local farmers said.Farmer Rafiqul Islam of Sarishabari Village said, "I have five bigha lands in the beel. After dredging the canal, I hoped for farming these lands this year. But it may not be possible due to stranded water."Another Saidul Islam said, if the canal is used for fishing by few people, why it was excavated by the government?Fish trader Saber Hossain said, they are not fishermen; even they did not take lease of the canal; and they are fishing desperately."In the face of their threat, we cannot catch fishes in the canal. We are passing days in hardship with our families," he added.Despite repeated attempts, Iman Ali could not be contacted over mobile phone for his comment.Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Sultana said, hundreds of bighas of lands of the beel cannot be cultivated due to dyke raising for fishing by few people. It is regretting, she added.Baraigram Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mariam Khatun said, "The matter was not known to me. After inquiry, measures will be taken soon in this regard."