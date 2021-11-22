Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 November, 2021, 3:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Rabi farming hampered at Baraigram for dyke raised in canal

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Our Correspondent


The dyke raised in Sarishahat canal at Baraigram for fishing. photo: observer

The dyke raised in Sarishahat canal at Baraigram for fishing. photo: observer

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Nov 21: Due to dyke raised by influential locals in a government canal in Baraigram Upazila of the district for fishing, 600 bighas of land have been water-logged.
The canal was excavated by BADC (Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation) few months back to facilitate farming in Sarishabari Beel (Water Body). The water flow of the canal has been blocked due to the dyke. Rabi farming is hampered in the upazila.
Local fishermen are not allowed for fishing in the canal. Along with their families, they are in disarray. The canal was excavated at a cost of huge money.
The canal is flowing through middle of Sarishahat Beel. The canal became filled with alluvium. That is why farming in the beel remained suspended for several years. Later BADC excavated it under surface water irrigation development project.
Few months back, Iman Ali and Babu of Sarishahat Village raised the dyke with sand filled bags, bamboo and polythene for catching fishes coming to the canal from the beel.
There is now knee-level water in around 600 bighas of lands in the beel. If the stranded water is not removed, farming will not be possible in these lands, local farmers said.  
Farmer Rafiqul Islam of Sarishabari Village said, "I have five bigha lands in the beel. After dredging the canal, I hoped for farming these lands this year. But it may not be possible due to stranded water."
Another Saidul Islam said, if the canal is used for fishing by few people, why it was excavated by the government?
Fish trader Saber Hossain said, they are not fishermen; even they did not take lease of the canal; and they are fishing desperately.
"In the face of their threat, we cannot catch fishes in the canal. We are passing days in hardship with our families," he added.
Despite repeated attempts, Iman Ali could not be contacted over mobile phone for his comment.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Sultana said, hundreds of bighas of lands of the beel cannot be cultivated due to dyke raising for fishing by few people. It is regretting, she added.
Baraigram Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mariam Khatun said, "The matter was not known to me. After inquiry, measures will be taken soon in this regard."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
1,500 get food items in Shariatpur
A free eye treatment camp was held on Baradi Goalpara High School
Five killed in road mishaps in 4 dists
Mukundapur Liberation Day celebrated
Rabi farming hampered at Baraigram for dyke raised in canal
Six female candidates elected chairmen in Barishal Div
Four men found dead in 4 dists
Man, wife ‘commit suicide’ at Santhia


Latest News
Fire at Dhanmondi's Meena Bazar
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
SSC examinees, others suffer as transport strike begins in Sylhet
BNP to submit memorandums to DC offices Nov 24
Indigenous girl 'commits suicide' in Naogaon
India police charge Amazon executives over online drug sales
Police-BNP clash leaves several injured in Natore
'Don't sing for murderers': Khashoggi's fiancee urges Justin Bieber
Most Read News
37 Bangladeshis among 600 migrants rescued from trucks in Mexico
Tens of thousands rally against COVID curbs in Europe and Australia
Four wounded, two seriously, in Jerusalem shooting: police
Children for urgent action on issues that matter to them
Declare Khaleda's home as 'sub-jail' to go her abroad: BNP MPs
Street Children Leedo forms a human chain on boats on the Buriganga River
Sebaghar signs MoU with Thyrocare
Meherpur judge court clerk killed in road accident
Badrunnessa College students block Bakshibazar protesting rape threat
Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal as PSG stretch lead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft