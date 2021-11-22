Six female candidates elected chairmen in Barishal Div

BARISHAL, Nov 21: Six female candidates have been elected chairmen in six union elections in the district. They were elected in first and second phases of union elections held in October and November.

They are: Nadira Rahaman, (Tungi Baria Union in Barishal Sadar Upazila); she got 5,054 votes as independent candidate, Baby Rani (Jalla Union in Wazirpur Upazila); she got 10,222 votes as Awami League (AL) candidate, Beauty Sikder (Shuktagar Union in Jhalakati District); she got 7,815votes as AL candidate, Sharmin Jahan (Amragachhia Union in Mathbaria Upazila of Pirojpur District); she got 6,169 votes as AL candidate, Jesmin Akter (Siddakati Union in Nalchhity Upazila in Jhalakati District); she got 6,391 votes as AL candidate, and Tanjin Nahar (Badarpur Union in Patuakhali Sadar Upazila); she got 6,946 votes as AL candidate.









