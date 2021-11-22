Four men found dead in 4 dists

Four people have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Naogaon, Moulvibazar, Bogura and Chapainawabganj, on Saturday.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a young man from a paddy field in Porsha Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin, 26, son of Abu Taher, a resident of Shibpur Bazar area in Patnitala Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Porsha Police Station (PS) Shafiul Azam Khan said Al Amin went missing on November 15.

Al Amin's mother lodged a case with the PS on Friday in this connection.

Receiving complaint, police investigated the matter, and arrested one Shakhila, 20, daughter of Anwarul Islam of Shariala Purbapara Village in Porsha Upazila, and her husband rash Maola, 28, son of Ahsan Habib of Enayetpur Village in Manda Upazila, out of suspicion.

Shakhila confessed of killing Al Amin during the interrogation.

Following the information police received from her, the law enforcers recovered the body of Al Amin from a paddy field in the evening and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that Shakhila might have an extramarital affair with Al Amin, he was killed over the matter.

However, a murder case was filed with Porsha PS and the arrested were sent to jail on Sunday in this connection, the OC added.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a tea labourer in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Russel Mia, 28, son of Bacchu Mia, a resident of Patrakhola Tea Garden area unde Madhabpur Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Russel went to join the Rushmela, a traditional festival of Monipuri community, on Friday night. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his body in Amghat area on Saturday noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its neck, nose and mouth.

Police suspect he might have been killed over previous enmity.

Kamalganj PS OC (Investigation) Sohel Rana confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

BOGURA: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from a crematorium in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 32, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body hanging from a tree in the crematorium at Madla Chanchaitara in the upazila at around 1:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that he might have taken drugs before being killed.

However, police are investigating the matter.

Shajahanpur PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are sincerely trying to identify the body.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sree Nibash Chandra, 22, son of Joyrash Chandra Barman, a resident of Borodadpur Village under Parbatipur Union in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gomastapur PS Abdullah Al Mamun said locals spotted the body of Nibash Chandra hanging from a mango tree nearby the house in the area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nibash Chandra might have committed suicide by hanging himself over family matter, the SI added.

Gomastapur PS OC Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident.





