Man, wife ‘commit suicide’ at Santhia

SANTHIA, PABNA, Nov 21: A man and his wife have reportedly committed suicide in Santhia Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Raqib Bepari, 25, son of Ramjan Ali Bepari, a resident of Kalyanpur Village under Kashinathpur Union in the upazila, and his wife Maria Khatun, 18, daughter of Manik Hossain of Manpur Village.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the couple had an altercation over using mobile phone on Thursday night.

Following this, Maria drank poison.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed her to Santhia Upazila Health Complex.

Later, she returned home as she was feeling better.

On Saturday, she suddenly felt sick, and died on the way to the hospital.

After the burial of his wife, Raqib took poison on Saturday evening.

He was rushed to Santhia Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Pabna Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

He, later, died there at night while undergoing treatment.







