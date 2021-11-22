Islami Party demands CC cameras at all religious institutions



A meeting of Bangladesh United Islami Party going on at Khulna Press Club in the city on Saturday. photo: observer

Mowlana Ismail urged government to arrest criminals who tried to destroy communal harmony and set up close circuit cameras at all religious institutions including mosques, temples and churches.

Anti-Liberation groups hurled grenade on Sheikh Hasina, Awami League president and the then opposition leader, to kill her, on August 21 in 2004, he said, adding the same group now tried to create anarchy across the country.

He addressed the meeting styled 'Making action plan against communal forces and fundamentalists' as chief guest.

Bangladesh United Islami Party organized the meeting held at the Liakat Ali auditorium at Khulna Press Club in the city on Saturday.

"Vested quarters have planned to turn Bangladesh a communal country ahead of the upcoming national election. They were doing the same before the general elections in the country," he said.

Turning Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony, he urged government to take stern action against militants, terrorists and fundamentalists so that they can't create anarchy ahead of parliament election.

Chaired by Presidium member of Bangladesh Islami Party Mowlana Mufti Elias Hossain, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Presidium members Mowlana mufti Mostofa Chowdhury, Mowlana Md Shaheen Khan, Mowlana Abdur Rahman, Mowlana Abul Khaer Zakaria, Mowlana Golam Kibria, and Mowlana Rafiqur Rahman.







