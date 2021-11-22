Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 November, 2021, 3:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Egypt makes Gaza comeback with post-war reconstruction

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

GAZA CITY, Nov 21: Posters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi beam out over a site in the war-battered Gaza Strip where labourers and bulldozers are hard at work rebuilding.
After years of retreat, Egypt is making its presence felt again in the neighbouring Palestinian enclave, emerging as a key benefactor in the aftermath of the last bout of fighting between Hamas and Israel in May.
In the weeks following the deadly violence, a number of Egyptian workers crossed the border on a mission to lay down a coastal road in the Gaza's northern city of Beit Lahya.
"The president's instructions are to reconstruct the Gaza Strip. We are about 70 engineers, civil servants, lorry drivers, mechanics and workers," said a worker who preferred not to give his name.
He added that he was "happy to help Palestine".
During the 11-day conflict that erupted between Israel and armed Islamist factions in Gaza last May -- the worst since 2014 -- Egypt worked behind the scenes to mediate a ceasefire.
Cairo also pledged a $500 million package to reconstruct the enclave which borders Israel and Egypt.
Relations between Cairo and Hamas -- an offshoot of Egypt's veteran Islamist opposition Muslim Brotherhood group -- have been sour, particularly after the 2013 military ouster of late president Mohamed Morsi, also of the Brotherhood.
The sight of Egyptian workers rebuilding Gaza as Egypt invests millions in the enclave was "unexpected, unimaginable", Palestinian economist Omar Shaban said.
"Egypt and Hamas are not friends, but they have common interests," he explained in his office in Al-Rimal, a Gaza district that was heavily bombarded by Israel in May.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
600 migrants traveling in two trailers rescued in Mexico
Egypt makes Gaza comeback with post-war reconstruction
Journalist killed in Mogadishu suicide bombing
Sudan PM Hamdok reinstated nearly one month after coup
Kremlin slams US 'hysteria' over Ukraine conflict
China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan row
30 dead in India floods
US OKs boosters for all adults


Latest News
Fire at Dhanmondi's Meena Bazar
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
SSC examinees, others suffer as transport strike begins in Sylhet
BNP to submit memorandums to DC offices Nov 24
Indigenous girl 'commits suicide' in Naogaon
India police charge Amazon executives over online drug sales
Police-BNP clash leaves several injured in Natore
'Don't sing for murderers': Khashoggi's fiancee urges Justin Bieber
Most Read News
37 Bangladeshis among 600 migrants rescued from trucks in Mexico
Tens of thousands rally against COVID curbs in Europe and Australia
Four wounded, two seriously, in Jerusalem shooting: police
Children for urgent action on issues that matter to them
Declare Khaleda's home as 'sub-jail' to go her abroad: BNP MPs
Street Children Leedo forms a human chain on boats on the Buriganga River
Sebaghar signs MoU with Thyrocare
Meherpur judge court clerk killed in road accident
Badrunnessa College students block Bakshibazar protesting rape threat
Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal as PSG stretch lead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft