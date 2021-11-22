Egypt makes Gaza comeback with post-war reconstruction

GAZA CITY, Nov 21: Posters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi beam out over a site in the war-battered Gaza Strip where labourers and bulldozers are hard at work rebuilding.

After years of retreat, Egypt is making its presence felt again in the neighbouring Palestinian enclave, emerging as a key benefactor in the aftermath of the last bout of fighting between Hamas and Israel in May.

In the weeks following the deadly violence, a number of Egyptian workers crossed the border on a mission to lay down a coastal road in the Gaza's northern city of Beit Lahya.

"The president's instructions are to reconstruct the Gaza Strip. We are about 70 engineers, civil servants, lorry drivers, mechanics and workers," said a worker who preferred not to give his name.

He added that he was "happy to help Palestine".

During the 11-day conflict that erupted between Israel and armed Islamist factions in Gaza last May -- the worst since 2014 -- Egypt worked behind the scenes to mediate a ceasefire.

Cairo also pledged a $500 million package to reconstruct the enclave which borders Israel and Egypt.

Relations between Cairo and Hamas -- an offshoot of Egypt's veteran Islamist opposition Muslim Brotherhood group -- have been sour, particularly after the 2013 military ouster of late president Mohamed Morsi, also of the Brotherhood.

The sight of Egyptian workers rebuilding Gaza as Egypt invests millions in the enclave was "unexpected, unimaginable", Palestinian economist Omar Shaban said.

"Egypt and Hamas are not friends, but they have common interests," he explained in his office in Al-Rimal, a Gaza district that was heavily bombarded by Israel in May. -AFP







