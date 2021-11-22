Journalist killed in Mogadishu suicide bombing

MOGADISHU, Nov 21: A prominent Somali journalist who was a staunch critic of jihadist group Al-Shabaab was killed by a suicide bomber as he left a restaurant in the capital Mogadishu Saturday, officials and colleagues said.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the blast, which officials said killed Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled, the director of government-owned Radio Mogadishu.

The attack wounded two other people, a director at Somali National Television named as Sharmarke Mohamed Warsame and a driver.

"May God bless my brother Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled, he was a brave man the nation lost," Somalia's deputy information minister Abdirahman Yusuf Omar said in a statement.

Government official Ismael Mukhtar Omar, also a colleague of the dead man, told AFP that police had confirmed that the blast had been caused by a suicide bomber. "He came out of the restaurant and went into his car with a colleague after they had dinner and the suicide bomber ran onto the car window and detonated himself," said another colleague Ali Mohamed.

Al-Shabaab, which has been waging a violent insurgency against the country's fragile government since 2007, claimed responsiblity for the attack in a statement, saying its fighters had long pursued the journalist.

Guled, also known as Abdiaziz Afrika, was well known for his interviews with Al-Shabaab suspects detained by the Somali security forces, and his programmes attracted large audiences inside and outside the country. -AFP







