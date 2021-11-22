Video
Bashundhara LP Gas holds conference for distributors

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Business Desk

A conference for distributors of Bashundhara LP Gas was held at Royal Tulip Hotel in Cox's Bazar on Saturday, says a press release.
Some 350 distributors from across the country and nearly 150 officials of Bashundhara Group participated in the conference titled "Atut Ek Bondhone", says a press release.
Best distributors were given awards at the event in consideration of their sales during the period in between November 2020 and October 2021.
Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company Mahabub Alam said: "Bashundhara LP Gas has continued achieving recognitions one after another. Beyond the country, world's acclaimed publications like Global Business and Business Tabloid has recognized Bashundhara LP Gas as the country's best product."
He acknowledged that the distributors played a key role behind the achievements.
"We could get to the consumers on time with the help of your assistance. Your assistance during the pandemic has inspired us to move forward," he told the distributors.
MM Jasim, COO Brand and Marketing, Sector-A, observed that Bashundhara LP Gas has been playing an important role in strengthening LPG market in the country by harnessing its two decades of experience.
"We seek assistance from all to maintain this continuous progress. Those who are doing business with Bashundhara Group for a long time know that Bashundhara is committed to reinforcing relations with all," he said.
Head of Sales of Bashundhara LP Gas Ltd engineer Zakaria Jalal chaired and moderated the conference.
"Bashundhara LP Gas is number one in all aspects. The two-decade business relations have not been confined to business relations only, but also has turned out to be unbreakable familial relations," he said.
He hoped that Bashundhara's marketing will be stronger and consolidated by maintaining relations with grassroots officials and distributors.
A brand new car was the first prize for best distributor of 2020. Distributors also took part in different entertainment programme held for two nights and three days at Royal Tulip Hotel.
M Nasimul Hai, Company Secretary, sector-A and EWPD, Bashundhara Group, Showkat Akbar, COO, Banking, Sector-A, Bashundhara Group, Saad Tanvir, Head of HR, Bashundhara LP Gas Ltd, Chowdhury Shamsuzzaman Ahmed, Head of Operation, Bashundhara LP Gas Ltd, Maksud Alam, DGM, Audit, Sector-A, Bashundhara Group, Mushfiqur Rahman, Secretary to Vice-Chairman, Bashundhara Group and other senior officials and local dignitaries were present on the occasion.


