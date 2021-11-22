Video
Monday, 22 November, 2021, 3:01 PM
Walton launches countrywide mobile fest with gifts

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bangladeshi handset maker Walton has started countrywide Mobile Fest, to create public awareness for purchasing legal registered mobile handsets made in Bangladesh and also to give  various information on Walton mobile phones to customers.
The fest includes various games for all interested people and the winners are being honored with attractive gift items, says a press release.
The month-long mobile fest was kicked off from Kamrangirchar area in the capital on November 17. Two teams of Walton Mobile are conducting the colorful event with each team has a well-equipped caravan and necessary arrangements.
The teams will stay in front of different mobile phone markets across the country and arrange events such as easy and amusing quizzes, cricket, football, basketball games for all interested participants.
Walton sources said that the winners will have various gift items including cricket bats signed by national cricketer Mehedi Hasan Miraz, T-shirts, mugs and various souvenirs. Details and updates of the Fest can be found on Walton Mobile's official Facebook page- facebook.com/WaltonMobile.
Wasik Jahan Eshan, Marketing Coordinator of Walton Mobile, said: International standard handsets are now being manufactured in Bangladesh with advanced technologies and latest features which are registered by the direction of BTRC.  The ongoing Mobile Fest is raising awareness among people so that they purchase  and use registered valid handsets. Besides, various information of Walton mobile are being presented to them trough amusing arrangements. The fest has already received huge response from the technology lovers.


