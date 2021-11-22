

ICAB publishes research journal Bangladesh Economia

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury attended the ceremony as the chief guest and unveiled the 1st issue of the half yearly journal of the ICAB, Bangladesh Economia'.

Former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr. Atiur Rahman and Research Director, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Dr. Khondaker Golam Moazzem were also present as special guests.

ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khusru gave the address of welcome while ICAB CEO Shubhashish Bose delivered the opening remarks. Chairman of the Editorial Board of "Bangladesh Economia", Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin briefed on the journey of "Bangladesh Economia". ICAB council members, past presidents, a number of journalists also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohibul said that ensuring transparency and accountability in public expenditure is a challenge where the chartered accountants would have to work more sincerely.

He also stressed the need for making a linkage between the universities and the industry and services sector to create time befitting skilled human force in the country.

Highlighting the various socio-economic attainments of Bangladesh over the last 50 years, Dr Atiur said all the segments of economy are changing everyday for which the policymakers need research-based information every now and then.

ICAB President Mahmudul said, "Bangladesh Economia" journal would work as a platform where opinions from the cross section of people like accountants, economists, researchers, teachers, journalists, and other professions would be highlighted.

He also informed that the ICAB has been working for the development of the country and ensuring welfare of people. BSS





















The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) published a peer-reviewed journal titled "Bangladesh Economia", a half yearly journal based-on Research, at the Council Hall of CA Bhaban in the capital on Saturday.Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury attended the ceremony as the chief guest and unveiled the 1st issue of the half yearly journal of the ICAB, Bangladesh Economia'.Former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr. Atiur Rahman and Research Director, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Dr. Khondaker Golam Moazzem were also present as special guests.ICAB President Mahmudul Hasan Khusru gave the address of welcome while ICAB CEO Shubhashish Bose delivered the opening remarks. Chairman of the Editorial Board of "Bangladesh Economia", Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin briefed on the journey of "Bangladesh Economia". ICAB council members, past presidents, a number of journalists also attended the ceremony.Speaking on the occasion, Mohibul said that ensuring transparency and accountability in public expenditure is a challenge where the chartered accountants would have to work more sincerely.He also stressed the need for making a linkage between the universities and the industry and services sector to create time befitting skilled human force in the country.Highlighting the various socio-economic attainments of Bangladesh over the last 50 years, Dr Atiur said all the segments of economy are changing everyday for which the policymakers need research-based information every now and then.ICAB President Mahmudul said, "Bangladesh Economia" journal would work as a platform where opinions from the cross section of people like accountants, economists, researchers, teachers, journalists, and other professions would be highlighted.He also informed that the ICAB has been working for the development of the country and ensuring welfare of people. BSS