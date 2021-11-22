realme GT NEO 2 now available across BD

Youth-favorite brand realme has recently brought in their new flagship phone from their widely popular GT series - realme GT NEO 2 - for the tech-savvy people.

Smartphone enthusiasts can now buy this phone from any outlet and online marketplaces as well. To know details for buying this phone from your nearest outlet, click - https://cutt.ly/realme_Brand_Shop, says a press release.

realme has recently created record in Daraz's 11.11 campaign for selling the highest number of 5G phones. Youth-centric smartphone brand realme has entered the high-end market with the launch of flagships from GT Series. GT NEO 2 is their recent offering from GT Series and the annual flagship killer.

The most attractive part of this phone is its design that comprises NEO Green color and dual-glass back design. The GT NEO 2 has a stunning design and blended nature and technology. The high-saturation NEO Green color of the device, with black stripes on the side, gives an inspiring and lively feel.

Facilitated with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor and 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, GT NEO 2 is a robust performer. The users can avail of 13GB RAM in total (8GB RAM + another 5GB using Dynamic RAM Expansion technology). Equipped with 13GB RAM and storage of 128GB, realme GT NEO 2 is available in NEO Green.

This phone is perfect for the gamers as it comes with Stainless Steel VC cooling plus and industry-first Diamond thermal gel, which ensures relentless performance.

With the help of cooling plus technology, the phone maintains normal temperature while multi-tasking and gaming. It also features 5000mAh battery and 65W SuperDart charger. In plain words, realme GT NEO 2 is an all-rounder flagship smartphone.

Smartphone users can buy this phone at BDT 39,990 only. To know details, click - https://cutt.ly/realmeGTNEO_2.

realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy.









