Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 November, 2021, 3:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

realme GT NEO 2 now available across BD

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

Youth-favorite brand realme has recently brought in their new flagship phone from their widely popular GT series - realme GT NEO 2 - for the tech-savvy people.
Smartphone enthusiasts can now buy this phone from any outlet and online marketplaces as well. To know details for buying this phone from your nearest outlet, click - https://cutt.ly/realme_Brand_Shop, says a press release.
realme has recently created record in Daraz's 11.11 campaign for selling the highest number of 5G phones. Youth-centric smartphone brand realme has entered the high-end market with the launch of flagships from GT Series. GT NEO 2 is their recent offering from GT Series and the annual flagship killer.
The most attractive part of this phone is its design that comprises NEO Green color and dual-glass back design. The GT NEO 2 has a stunning design and blended nature and technology. The high-saturation NEO Green color of the device, with black stripes on the side, gives an inspiring and lively feel.  
Facilitated with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor and 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, GT NEO 2 is a robust performer. The users can avail of 13GB RAM in total (8GB RAM + another 5GB using Dynamic RAM Expansion technology). Equipped with 13GB RAM and storage of 128GB, realme GT NEO 2 is available in NEO Green.
This phone is perfect for the gamers as it comes with Stainless Steel VC cooling plus and industry-first Diamond thermal gel, which ensures relentless performance.
With the help of cooling plus technology, the phone maintains normal temperature while multi-tasking and gaming. It also features 5000mAh battery and 65W SuperDart charger. In plain words, realme GT NEO 2 is an all-rounder flagship smartphone.   
Smartphone users can buy this phone at BDT 39,990 only. To know details, click - https://cutt.ly/realmeGTNEO_2.
realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
295rd meeting of the Board of Directors of  IFIL
BANKING EVENT
NRBC Bank launches new branch at Habiganj, sub-branch at Muladi, Barisal
AIBL opens its 195th branch at Boalkhali, Chattogram
Community Bank appoints Masihul Huq as MD for second term
UAE launches Dubai programme to enable drone transportation
39th Annual General Meeting of Sylhet Gas Fields Ltd
IndiGo 10th largest airline globally: OAG


Latest News
Fire at Dhanmondi's Meena Bazar
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
SSC examinees, others suffer as transport strike begins in Sylhet
BNP to submit memorandums to DC offices Nov 24
Indigenous girl 'commits suicide' in Naogaon
India police charge Amazon executives over online drug sales
Police-BNP clash leaves several injured in Natore
'Don't sing for murderers': Khashoggi's fiancee urges Justin Bieber
Most Read News
37 Bangladeshis among 600 migrants rescued from trucks in Mexico
Tens of thousands rally against COVID curbs in Europe and Australia
Four wounded, two seriously, in Jerusalem shooting: police
Children for urgent action on issues that matter to them
Declare Khaleda's home as 'sub-jail' to go her abroad: BNP MPs
Street Children Leedo forms a human chain on boats on the Buriganga River
Sebaghar signs MoU with Thyrocare
Meherpur judge court clerk killed in road accident
Badrunnessa College students block Bakshibazar protesting rape threat
Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal as PSG stretch lead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft