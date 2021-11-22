Video
Robi to celebrate V-Day with Purbo Digonte Shurjo Utheche

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Desk

Following the phenomenal success from last year, Robi has launched the "Bijoyer Shurey Notun Experience" campaign for the second year in a row.
This time, people are going to get an opportunity to work with the legends and the latest sensations of the music industry to recreate the iconic song- 'Purbo Digonte Shurjo Utheche" to celebrate the Victory Day 2021.
As part of the initiative, this iconic song was selected based on the number of votes it received from the people through a social media polling that took place on Robi's Facebook page.
Written by lyricist Gobinda Halder and originally composed by Shomor Das, the new edition song will be performed by the selected participants alongside renowned artists like Dalia Nausheen from Shadhin Bangla Betar Kendra, Hasan from band Ark, Zohad from Nemesis, Tanzir Tuhin from Shironamheen, Sharmin Sultana Shumi from Chirkutt and Sabrina Porshi. Chirkut's drummer and music composer Pavel Areen has been roped in again for the new composition of the song.
Sharing his experience on the opportunity of recreating another victory day song Pavel Areen said, "It is a great honor and privilege to pay our humble tribute to our war heroes through the recreation of the iconic song as we celebrate our 50 years of victory. I very much enjoyed conducting the musical performance last year, and this year I aim to take it a notch up."
Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmad said, "With our countrywide 4.5G network coverage, we always look for opportunities to enable people to participate in and enjoy new experiences. Seeing the phenomenal success of last year, we have decided to recreate another iconic song of victory. Our objective is to present these iconic songs to our new generation for them to cherish, appreciate the essence of our victory for years to come."  
Just like last year, the campaign is now inviting people to drop their song or dance cover or instrumental cover of the song to Robi's Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RobiFanz. They can also publicly share their creation on their own social media accounts using the hashtag, #NotunShureBijoyer50. The last date of the submission of cover and instrumentals is November 30.


