Monday, 22 November, 2021, 3:01 PM
Mastercard names winners of Excellence Award ’21

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Mastercard names winners of Excellence Award ’21

Mastercard names winners of Excellence Award ’21

Mastercard announced the winners of the 'Mastercard Excellence Award 2021' to honour top performing partner banks, financial institutions and merchants and marking 30 years of its operations in Bangladesh at a ceremony in Dhaka recently.
The event also commemorated 50 years of Bangladesh's independence. Mastercard was the first global payment technology company to set up a dedicated liaison office in Bangladesh in 2013, said a press release.
Planning Minister MA Mannan was present as chief guest while executive director of Bangladesh Bank Khurshid Alam, as the special guest, Charge d' affairs of US Embassy Dhaka Helen LaFave as the guest of honor and other senior officials from partner banks, fintech partners, dignitaries and merchants were attended the programme.
The Mastercard Excellence Award recognized partners across categories for their contribution to innovation and success in driving business growth.
Mastercard Bangladesh Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal said, "From the very start Mastercard's focus has been to promote financial inclusion by providing innovative digital payment solutions to the people of Bangladesh."
By combining technology and partnerships, Mastercard strives to bring best-in-class solutions to build safe, secure and seamless payment ecosystem in the country and contribute to the government's vision of Digital Bangladesh, he added.
In last 30 years of operations, Mastercard has partnered with leading financial and commercial institutions including AB Bank Limited, Bank Asia Limited, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited, BRAC Bank, Dhaka Bank Limited, Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited, Eastern Bank Limited, LankaBangla, it added.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

