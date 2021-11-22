Video
UK and EU prolong talks on Northern Ireland trade row

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BRUSSELS, Nov 21: Britain and the EU on Friday agreed to pursue efforts to resolve a dispute over trade with Northern Ireland with London saying there was a "potential for momentum" in the negotiations.
British minister David Frost met his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic in Brussels as they tried to avert a damaging trade war and the dramatic unravelling of their post-Brexit relations.
"Following the meeting last week, intensive and constructive talks have proceeded between the UK and EU teams.  There is the potential to generate some momentum in our discussions," Frost said, in a carefully worded statement after the meeting.
Earlier, arriving at the Berlaymont building to sit down with Sefcovic, the British minister had warned reporters not to expect early progress, adding that an expected breakthrough on medicines was not in the cards either.
"Significant gaps remain across most issues," the Frost statement said, with another meeting with Sefcovic agreed for November 26 in London.
Negotiators said they were wrangling on several key issues that threatened the Northern Ireland Protocol, the part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement that governs the British province neighbouring EU-member Ireland. There are also questions over the use of UK licensed medicines in Northern Ireland, which remains part of the United Kingdom, but under the rules of the EU single market.
In a separate statement, Sefcovic said there was a "genuine urgency" on medicines and urged that "we press on and get this crucial issue across the line."   -AFP


