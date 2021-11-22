PHP Motor Fest 2021 begins in Ctg



Education Deputy Minister Barrister Muhibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel, MP, PHP Family Founder Chairman Sufi Muhammad Mizanur Rahman, CCCI President Mahbubul Alam and Managing Director of PHP Automobiles Limited Muhammad Akhtar Parvez, flanked by others jointly cut a cake at the inauguration cemenony of PHP Motor Fest in Chattogram on Sunday.

Education Deputy Minister Barrister Muhibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel, MP inaugurated the fest as the chief guest and the inaugural ceremony was presided over by PHP Family Founder Chairman Sufi Muhammad Mizanur Rahman.

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam and Managing Director of PHP Automobiles Limited Muhammad Akhtar Parvez were present as special guests.

Speaking as the chief guest, Muhibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel said, 'The world has been surprised to see the development of Bangladesh. Hopefully in the future Bangladesh will be known as the role model of development. Our PHP family is making cars today. This is a great achievement for us'.

Speaking as the special guest, CCCI President Mahbubul Alam, praised the PHP family for creating a car market and said that the PHP family was playing a key role in the development of industry in the country.

Chairman of PHP Family Sufi Mizanur Rahman said, 'Development has started in this country today under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The country is moving forward at a fast pace. Our car is running on our road today. With the help of all of you, the PHP family will become the best industry organization in the country in future.'

Managing Director, PHP Automobiles Limited Muhammad Akhtar Parvez said: "We want everyone to ride in brand new cars from us at a reasonable price. In addition, each of our cars will have a five-year warranty."

Among the car exhibitions at the fair - Brandnew 2021 model Proton Saga, Proton Persona and one of the main attractions of the fair is the first talking car in Bangladesh Proton X-70 SUV. The fair will continue till November 26.

The function has Hosted by Senior Executive of PHP Family Miftahul Islam. PHP Family Directors, Head of Sales Mohammad Arifullah, PHP Stocks and Securities Manager Mohammad Imtiaz were present at the function.













