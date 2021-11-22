Video
Monday, 22 November, 2021
Breaking status quo most important challenge in business: Marico executive

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021
Mizanur Rahman

Rashed Sarwar

Rashed Sarwar

Sales Director of the Marico Bangladesh Limited Rashed Sarwar on Saturday told The Daily Observer in an exclusive interview that the most important lesson he had learned was how to challenge the status quo.
"If you want to go beyond, you have to disturb peace." To do that, Rashed Sarwar had to learn how to take calculated risks along with his team. This involved tries and re-tries. But, no matter how many times he stumbled, he had to keep faith in his ability to push forward and come out on the other side.
He said getting too much comfortable with the accepted and conventional methods of working makes improving you difficult. There is reason why tried and tested methods are followed closely in our industry.
But he said it's important to know when you must break out of the mold and lead the way when it comes to approaching brand-new ideas. This is what; he said he has always aimed at empowering the teams.  
He said the most important thing he did was to take care of people and their well-being. There are lakhs of retailers in the supply chains who are served by his team in the field. "We have made it a priority to provide for the welfare and give special incentives to instrumental people. This has helped to ensure growth in business, safety in health and welfare."
"Marico Bangladesh faced the same challenge that others did during the lockdowns when movement was heavily restricted. The government's health and safety guidelines helped us to capitalize on our strengths during the pandemic. Our business partners also aided us greatly in this, taking ownership and working hand-in-hand with us to ensure maximum output with minimum effort," he said.
He further said at Marico Bangladesh, one of their winning moves has been to exercise freedom in decision-making at each and every level of operation. This not only enabled them to make quicker decisions but also its faster and smoother execution.
"As far as effectiveness is concerned, we have a culture of try fast and fail fast. This allows our members to take ownership, and not shy away from participating in innovative endeavors and experimenting in order to take calculated risks."
He said at present emerging markets like e-commerce, modern trade and specialized sales channels are rising to new heights. "We have strategized to capitalize on the need gaps and opportunity areas in these channels and achieved success."
Currently, Marico Bangladesh is experiencing significant growth in e-commerce amid the pandemic. Partnerships involving consumer promotions and different trade activities with platforms such as Chaldal, Daraz and Shajgoj in particular have propelled us towards greater success.
Rashed Sarwar said any assessment of the current state of the FMCG market will show that Marico Bangladesh is a pioneer company which dared to launch new brands even during the pandemic, namely Mediker Safe Life and Veggie wash, Parachute Naturale Shampoo, Saffola Honey, and Red King Cooling Oil. All these products saw impressive success setting new standards.
The first of these is data analysis; most companies capture and track data, sure. However, they miss the skills required to use this data to identify opportunities and gaps, and design proper execution methodologies to make the most of those gaps.
"Secondly, it is of utmost importance to design diligent strategic plans which will allow us to learn from our mistakes and correct ourselves continuously." Continuous course correction and market learning is essential to avoid duplication of efforts and wasting energy in the wrong channels.
He further said at Marico Bangladesh, one of our winning moves has been to exercise freedom in decision-making at each and every level of operation. This not only enables us to make quicker decisions but has led to faster and smoother execution.
He said at present, as far as emerging markets are concerned, e-commerce, modern trade and specialized sales channels are currently rising to new heights. "We have strategized to capitalize on the need gaps and opportunity areas in these channels and achieved success through focus and well-planned execution."


