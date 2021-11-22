Digital platform to be launched for smooth money transition

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak Sunday said interoperable digital transition platform will be introduced in January aiming to make money transition smooth and minimise its cost.

He said this while speaking at the second session of a workshop at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Women Chamber and Commerce and Industries (BWCCI) arranged the capacity building training workshop for Anandamela platform users.

Speaking as the chief guest, Palak said the aim of the interoperable digital transition platform is to provide digital services to the country's people.

He said the government will give Taka 5,000 to 2,000 to small women entrepreneurs each for developing their websites and marketing their products.

The state minister said electronic money transfer and ATM card use help rapid development of ecommerce sector in the country.

The size of country's ecommerce sector is expected to reach Taka 25,000 crore by 2023, he added.

As the government has taken various initiatives to flourish startup culture, now the startup ecosystem has been built in the country, he added.

The state minister said the ICT Division is distributing grants among startups under the Idea Project.

UNDP country economist Nazneen Ahmed also spoke at the meeting with BWCCI president Selina Ahmed, MP, in the chair.


























