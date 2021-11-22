

Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair begins at Purbachal January 1

In this regard a letter has been sent to BRTC on Sunday (November 21), an Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) official said requested 30 BRTC buses to run from Kuril flyover to the trade fair center during the month-long trade fair. Bus services will be provided at minimum fare.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already given her consent to inaugurate the fair. According to the EPB official as the coronavirus situation has improved in the country, preparations have been made to hold the 26th Dhaka International Trade Fair from January 1.

It will take place at Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in the eastern part of the capital city. The Ministry of Commerce sent a letter to EPB in September. A summary of the fair was recently sent to the Prime Minister office seeking permission to start the fair on January 1. The Prime Minister has given consent in this regard.

"We have finished our work," Rezaul Karim, project director of the exhibition center, said. Fairground is ready. EPB will do other work including the layout of the fair.

Quick steps have been taken to remove the impediments on the way to the fairground, he said. By December this year, the 10 km road in Purbachal will be made suitable for smooth movement of vehicles.

There will be about three hundred stalls in this year's trade fair. These stalls will be inside and outside the venue. However, most of the space inside the fairgrounds will be left empty for human movement. And even if the stall sits on the right side outside the center, the other side will be left empty for beauty.

There will be two and a half to three hundred stalls inside and outside. There are over 309 stalls inside the center. A total of eight hundred shops can be set up if you want inside, but the authorities are allowing up two hundred stalls to make the movement of people smooth.

Companies like Pran, Jamuna, Samsung, Abul Khair, Honda have already applied. Out of the 24 premium stalls inside, 22 have already been allotted. However, they have been informed that the organizations can arrange their stall/pavilion as they wish without any infrastructural damage outside the center.

The floor area of the exhibition center is 33 thousand square meters. Tthe exhibition hall is 15 thousand 418 square meters. There are 800 booths in the exhibition hall and each booth is 9.67 square meters. Total parking space of the two-storey parking building is 7,912 square meters, where 500 vehicles can be parked and there is an opportunity to park another 1,000 vehicles in open space.

There is also a 473-seated multi-functional hall, a 50-seated conference room, six meeting rooms, 500-seat cafeteria children's play space, prayer room, two office rooms, medical room, dormitory-guest room, 139 toilets, built-in public and other modern facilities including address system.

















