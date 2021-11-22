Major stocks indices dive on profit taking

Major indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) dived on Sunday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, fell 6 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 7,085, at the close of the trading, after raising sharply in the first two hours..

All banking stocks rose, but most of the other shares declined. At the DSE, 114 stocks advanced, 230 declined and 15 remained unchanged. Turnover at the DSE increased 2 per cent from the previous day to Tk 1,785 crore.

Acme Pesticides topped the gainers' list that rose 10 per cent followed by Sena Kalyan Insurance, First Securities Islami Bank, Standard Bank, and One Bank.

Beximco Ltd became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 127 crore changing hands followed by IFIC Bank, One Bank, First Security Islami Bank, and NRB Commercial Bank.

Kattali Textile shed the most that dropped Tk 9.73 per cent followed by Matin Spinning, Jute Spinners, Saiham Cotton and Navana CNG.

The CSE's lead index CASPI edged down 3 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 20,719. At the CSE, among 278 stocks, 95 rose, 175 fell and eight remained unchanged.

















