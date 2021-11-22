Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 November, 2021, 2:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Major stocks indices dive on profit taking

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 254
Business Correspondent

Major indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) dived on Sunday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains.
The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, fell 6 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 7,085, at the close of the trading, after raising sharply in the first two hours..
All banking stocks rose, but most of the other shares declined. At the DSE, 114 stocks advanced, 230 declined and 15 remained unchanged. Turnover at the DSE increased 2 per cent from the previous day to Tk 1,785 crore.
Acme Pesticides topped the gainers' list that rose 10 per cent followed by Sena Kalyan Insurance, First Securities Islami Bank, Standard Bank, and One Bank.
Beximco Ltd became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 127 crore changing hands followed by IFIC Bank, One Bank, First Security Islami Bank, and NRB Commercial Bank.
Kattali Textile shed the most that dropped Tk 9.73 per cent followed by Matin Spinning, Jute Spinners, Saiham Cotton and Navana CNG.
The CSE's lead index CASPI edged down 3 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 20,719. At the CSE, among 278 stocks, 95 rose, 175 fell and eight remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
295rd meeting of the Board of Directors of  IFIL
BANKING EVENT
NRBC Bank launches new branch at Habiganj, sub-branch at Muladi, Barisal
AIBL opens its 195th branch at Boalkhali, Chattogram
Community Bank appoints Masihul Huq as MD for second term
UAE launches Dubai programme to enable drone transportation
39th Annual General Meeting of Sylhet Gas Fields Ltd
IndiGo 10th largest airline globally: OAG


Latest News
Dhanmondi's Meena Bazar catches fire
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
SSC examinees, others suffer as transport strike begins in Sylhet
BNP to submit memorandums to DC offices Nov 24
Indigenous girl 'commits suicide' in Naogaon
India police charge Amazon executives over online drug sales
Police-BNP clash leaves several injured in Natore
'Don't sing for murderers': Khashoggi's fiancee urges Justin Bieber
Most Read News
37 Bangladeshis among 600 migrants rescued from trucks in Mexico
Tens of thousands rally against COVID curbs in Europe and Australia
Four wounded, two seriously, in Jerusalem shooting: police
Children for urgent action on issues that matter to them
Declare Khaleda's home as 'sub-jail' to go her abroad: BNP MPs
Street Children Leedo forms a human chain on boats on the Buriganga River
Sebaghar signs MoU with Thyrocare
Meherpur judge court clerk killed in road accident
Badrunnessa College students block Bakshibazar protesting rape threat
Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal as PSG stretch lead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft