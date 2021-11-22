Rising import costs, credit demand to trigger liquidity crisis in banks

Rising import costs, international price hikes and a return to normal economic activities could soon lead to a rise in demand for credit to cause liquidity crisis in the country's banking sector.

Economists and bankers warn that if this continues, the excess liquidity will decrease and from the second (October-December) or third quarter (January-March) of the current fiscal it will create a liquidity shortage. Some banks are already feeling the pinch of the liquidity shortage, they said.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, surplus funds in the banking industry stood at Tk219,600 crore as of September, down by 5% a month ago. Back in June, excess liquidity had risen to a record high of Tk231,711 crore.

Even in that situation, the central bank revived the Bangladesh Bill auction - an instrument used to mop up excess liquidity from the money market - in August.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bonds stood at 6.8 percent in October compared to 5.63 percent in the same month a year ago. The government borrows funds by issuing securities, and banks mostly provide the funds by taking part in auctions. But the situation is completely different now, say bankers.

"Every sector of the economy had negative growth due to the adverse impact of Covid-19 last year. But we recovered from the situation that was at the beginning of this year," said Managing Director and CEO of Premier Bank Reazul Karim.

"Businesses have almost returned to the pre-pandemic level as the economy has reopened," he added. "In addition, the disbursement of term loans is rising to mean fresh industrial investment taking place. As a result, the stress on liquidity has already become visible in some banks.

Rezaul Karim expressed concern that the liquidity deficit may increase in the coming months although there is no crisis at the moment. "But this may spread throughout the entire banking system in next couple of months," he said.

Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank office in Dhaka, said the whole world is overcoming the pandemic. The country's exports have increased again and the same has happened with the growth of private sector debt. Momentum in the money market is at work while idle money is disappearing, he said.

However, the continuous remittance deficit, keeping pace with rising international inflation, the declining value of taka against the US dollar, and rising imports, could lead to a liquidity crisis for banks, he added.

According to central bank data, excessive growth in imports and private sector growth taking place. The settlement of letters of credit (LCs), also known as actual import payments, swelled 47 percent year-on-year to $17.04 billion in the first quarter (July to September) of the current fiscal year.

Experts said imports are expected to rise further in the coming months. Meanwhile, the pickup up in imports has pushed private sector credit growth up.

Credit growth stood at 8.77 percent in September, up from 8.42 percent a month earlier. It was only 7.52 percent in the last fiscal year - the lowest in at least 28 years. During that time, banks adopted a cautious approach to giving out loans.









