Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 November, 2021, 2:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Man Utd finally sack Solskjaer after dismal run

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 16, 2021 Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts at the end of the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Manchester United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England. photo: AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 16, 2021 Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts at the end of the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Manchester United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England. photo: AFP

MANCHESTER, NOV 21: Manchester United ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's three-year reign as manager at Old Trafford on Sunday, but plan to wait until the end of the season to name the Norwegian's permanent successor.
Saturday's 4-1 embarrassment at the hands of struggling Watford was the final straw for the United board, who had stuck by Solskjaer in recent weeks despite humiliating home defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.
Former midfielder Michael Carrick, who was part of Solskjaer's coaching team, will take charge of the forthcoming games while the club look to appoint an interim manager till the end of the season.
"Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager," the club said in a statement.
"Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success."
Solskjaer leaves with United already realistically out of the Premier League title race, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea down in seventh in the table, and having exited the League Cup.
Carrick's first game in charge will be a crucial Champions League trip to Villarreal on Tuesday.
Another defeat in Spain would leave the Red Devils needing both results in the final round of matches in Group F to go their way to avoid crashing out at the group stage for a second consecutive season.
A run of five defeats in Solskjaer's final seven league games contrasts sharply with the anticipation that surrounded the club in August when Cristiano Ronaldo made a surprise return to Old Trafford in the final days of the transfer window.
United also spent over £100 million ($134 million) on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane as they looked to build on finishing second in the league to Manchester City last season.
However, Solskjaer was unable to assemble the pieces of his star-studded squad into a collective unit despite Ronaldo's return of nine goals in 14 games.
"We don't know what to do with the ball, we don't know how to defend properly and we're conceding a lot of goals," said United goalkeeper David de Gea, whose double penalty save from Watford's Ismaila Sarr counted for nothing.
"It's not acceptable for this club and the level of players that we have. It's another nightmare."
Solskjaer had ridden out storms before in a rollercoaster but ultimately trophyless three years.
However, even his credit as a club legend for scoring the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final to win a historic treble for Alex Ferguson's side was fading as he was booed by the travelling support at Vicarage Road.
"Thank you Ole. You did us proud," said former United captain Gary Neville, who has been criticised for not calling for his former teammate to be sacked in his punditry.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man Utd finally sack Solskjaer after dismal run
Barca edge past Espanyol
Paine distressed and embarrassed by sexting scandal
Saudi girls 'dream' big with launch of soccer league
Windies' Solozano taken to hospital as Sri Lanka take upper hand
Tigers out to avoid T20 whitewash
Shaheen fined for throwing ball at Afif
Mustafizur unlikely in 3rd T20 against Pakistan


Latest News
Dhanmondi's Meena Bazar catches fire
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
SSC examinees, others suffer as transport strike begins in Sylhet
BNP to submit memorandums to DC offices Nov 24
Indigenous girl 'commits suicide' in Naogaon
India police charge Amazon executives over online drug sales
Police-BNP clash leaves several injured in Natore
'Don't sing for murderers': Khashoggi's fiancee urges Justin Bieber
Most Read News
37 Bangladeshis among 600 migrants rescued from trucks in Mexico
Tens of thousands rally against COVID curbs in Europe and Australia
Four wounded, two seriously, in Jerusalem shooting: police
Children for urgent action on issues that matter to them
Declare Khaleda's home as 'sub-jail' to go her abroad: BNP MPs
Street Children Leedo forms a human chain on boats on the Buriganga River
Sebaghar signs MoU with Thyrocare
Meherpur judge court clerk killed in road accident
Badrunnessa College students block Bakshibazar protesting rape threat
Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal as PSG stretch lead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft