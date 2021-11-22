Video
Monday, 22 November, 2021, 2:59 PM
Windies' Solozano taken to hospital as Sri Lanka take upper hand

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164

Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva (L) plays a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on November 21, 2021. photo: AFP



GALLE, NOV 21: Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne slammed an unbeaten hundred to give his team the upper hand in Sunday's opening Test against the West Indies, whose debutant Jeremy Solozano was taken to hospital after being hit on the helmet while fielding.
Bad light forced an early end to the day's play in Galle with two overs remaining and the hosts finishing on 267-3.
Karunaratne batted through the day after winning the toss on a slow surface, making a 139-run stand for the first wicket with Pathum Nissanka.
Part-time spinner Roston Chase dismissed Oshada Fernando and Angelo Mathews for three each in quick succession to bring the West Indies back into the game.
But Sri Lanka wrestled back the initiative as Karunaratne shared a 97-run partnership with Dhananjaya de Silva for the fourth wicket.
This was Karunaratne's 13th Test century and fourth this year. He has bagged more than 750 runs in 2021, including a career-best 244 against Bangladesh, despite only playing 10 innings.
West Indies had a scare when Karunaratne attempted a full-blooded pull shot off the bowling of Chase and the ball crashed onto the helmet grill of Solozano, who was fielding at short leg.
Medical staff attended to him on the ground before he was taken on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.
He underwent scans at a hospital in Colombo, and will be kept overnight for observation, the West Indies said in a media release.
Shannon Gabriel provided the breakthrough for the tourists when he had Nissanka -- who was chasing a full delivery wide outside the off-stump -- caught by Rahkeem Cornwall at first slip for 56.    -AFP


