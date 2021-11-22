Video
Mustafizur unlikely in 3rd T20 against Pakistan

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman is unlikely to play the third and final T20 International against Pakistan, slated to be held on Monday.
Mustafizur felt sudden pain during his third over of bowling in the second match which Bangladesh eventually lost by eight wickets.
After bowling one ball of the third over, he left the field, just after a drama unfolded as a fan invaded the ground of Sher-e-Bangla to touch the feet of Mustafizur.
A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) press release said that Mustafizur's condition will be reassessed tomorrow after which a decision for his participation in the third match will be taken.
"Mustafizur felt sudden pain in his side during his second over of bowling today. He will be reassessed again tomorrow and a decision will be made on whether he will be match-fit for the final T20 international of the series," the press release said.     -BSS


