Monday, 22 November, 2021, 2:58 PM
Home Sports

Pakistan Test squad in Dhaka

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Players of Pakistan Test team reached Dhaka on Sunday for a two-match series against Bangladesh.
Both of the teams will start the second edition of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign with this series.
Pakistan T20 team has already won the three-match series by winning the two matches in a row. The third match is tomorrow after which the T20 members, who are the part of Test squad would join the side.
The first Test will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram from November 26-30. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will host the second Test from December 4-8.
Bangladesh are yet to announce their Test squad but the Test probable had already reached Chattogram for the practice session.
Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Zahid Mahmood.     -BSS


