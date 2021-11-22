110 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hours

One hundred and ten more people were hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 75 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 35 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 26,343 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 21. Among them, 25,824 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 531. Of them, 415 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 116 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 98 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 22 in October, seven in November so far.

