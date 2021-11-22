Video
Monday, 22 November, 2021
Home Back Page

Medication, diagnosis costs too heavy for patients at govt hospitals

97pc treatment seekers have to buy medicines from outside

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Staff Correspondent

Only three per cent of patients receive medication from government hospitals, and 14.9 per cent are screened. As patients have to buy medicines from private pharmacies and get tested at outside diagnostic centres, the cost turns too heavy for most of the treatment seekers at government facilities.
This information was revealed in a research report titled 'Disseminations on Pathways to Reduce Household Out-of-Pocket Expenditure', which was presented at a conference organized by the Health Economics Unit at a hotel in the capital on Sunday.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque, attending the conference as the chief guest,  said, "Many families become almost destitute while bearing the treatment cost for diseases like kidney, heart diseases, cancer, diabetes. These diseases claim the lives of a large number of people in the country every year. In view of this, high quality 15-storey cancer, kidney and liver treatment hospitals are being set up in eight divisions of the country. The construction activities of the hospitals are at the final stage. Thousands of patients will be treated for these non-communicable diseases at these hospitals free of cost. This will greatly reduce the out-of-pocket expenditure of the people of the country."
Md Nurul Amin, Health Economics Unit Director (Research), presented the research paper titled 'Finding the reason behind the high cost of treatment from the patient's own pocket'.
It was said that the cost for medicine comprises about 64 per cent of the expenditure from the patient's own pocket. Due to inadequate primary health care arrangement from the government at village level and also in some urban areas, patients are forced to seek services from private hospitals. Besides, government hospitals do not provide all the necessary medicines and do not have adequate facilities to diagnose the diseases.


