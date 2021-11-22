BNP MPs threaten to resign en masse if  Khaleda not released

BNP lawmakers have threatened to resign from parliament if the party's chairperson Khaleda Zia is not released and sent abroad for medical treatment. They also sought the intervention of President Abdul Hamid in this regard.

BNP six lawmakers have made the demand at a human chain programme at Manik Mia Avenue in front of the National Parliament on Sunday.

Demanding the release of Khaleda Zia, BNP MP Harunur Rashid said, "If Khaleda Zia is released, people across the country will protest against the government. Knowing this, the government is not releasing her."

Another MP, GM Siraj, said, "The government can declare Khaleda Zia's residence a sub-jail and arrange for her treatment abroad within 24 hours. But the body language of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the press conference did not indicate that the Prime Minister would take any initiative regarding this. That is why we are demanding the President to send Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment."

Rumin Farhana said, "Khaleda Zia has not been released as there is no rule of law in the country. Still, under Section 401 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the government can release Khaleda Zia and arrange for her treatment abroad," she added.

She also termed the explanation of the Law Minister regarding the BNP Chairpersons release and arrangement for better treatment abroad as a misinterpretation.

MP Mosharraf Hossain said, earlier they said in Parliament, if Khaleda Zia is not sent abroad for treatment, they will resign from Parliament. But the government's actions seem to make them happy if the BNP is not in parliament.

Among others, BNP MPs Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan and Aminul Islam took part in the human chain.

Additional police force was deployed at the Manik Mia Avenue area all through the event. The movement of people along the sidewalks was also restricted during the programme.







