Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 November, 2021, 2:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP MPs threaten to resign en masse if  Khaleda not released

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Staff Correspondent

BNP lawmakers have threatened to resign from parliament if the party's chairperson Khaleda Zia is not released and sent abroad for medical treatment. They also sought the intervention of President Abdul Hamid in this regard.
BNP six lawmakers have made the demand at a human chain programme at Manik Mia Avenue in front of the National Parliament on Sunday.
Demanding the release of Khaleda Zia, BNP MP Harunur Rashid said, "If Khaleda Zia is released, people across the country will protest against the government. Knowing this, the government is not releasing her."
Another MP, GM Siraj, said, "The government can declare Khaleda Zia's residence a sub-jail and arrange for her treatment abroad within 24 hours. But the body language of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the press conference did not indicate that the Prime Minister would take any initiative regarding this. That is why we are demanding the President to send Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment."
Rumin Farhana said, "Khaleda Zia has not been released as there is no rule of law in the country. Still, under Section 401 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the government can release Khaleda Zia and arrange for her treatment abroad," she added.
She also termed the explanation of the Law Minister regarding the BNP Chairpersons release and arrangement for better treatment abroad as a misinterpretation.
MP Mosharraf Hossain said, earlier they said in Parliament, if Khaleda Zia is not sent abroad for treatment, they will resign from Parliament. But the government's actions seem to make them happy if the BNP is not in parliament.
Among others, BNP MPs Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan and Aminul Islam took part in the human chain.
Additional police force was deployed at the Manik Mia Avenue area all through the event. The movement of people along the sidewalks was also restricted during the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
110 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hours
BNP lawmakers form a human chain at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban
Medication, diagnosis costs too heavy for patients at govt hospitals
BNP MPs threaten to resign en masse if  Khaleda not released
Mustafizur’s fan sent to jail
Navy, Air Force accord receptions to gallant FFs
Army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Navy chief Admiral Shaheen Iqbal
Collective efforts of all in attaining Independence won’t go in vain: PM


Latest News
Dhanmondi's Meena Bazar catches fire
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
SSC examinees, others suffer as transport strike begins in Sylhet
BNP to submit memorandums to DC offices Nov 24
Indigenous girl 'commits suicide' in Naogaon
India police charge Amazon executives over online drug sales
Police-BNP clash leaves several injured in Natore
'Don't sing for murderers': Khashoggi's fiancee urges Justin Bieber
Most Read News
37 Bangladeshis among 600 migrants rescued from trucks in Mexico
Tens of thousands rally against COVID curbs in Europe and Australia
Four wounded, two seriously, in Jerusalem shooting: police
Children for urgent action on issues that matter to them
Declare Khaleda's home as 'sub-jail' to go her abroad: BNP MPs
Street Children Leedo forms a human chain on boats on the Buriganga River
Sebaghar signs MoU with Thyrocare
Meherpur judge court clerk killed in road accident
Badrunnessa College students block Bakshibazar protesting rape threat
Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal as PSG stretch lead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft