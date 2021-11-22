Mustafizur’s fan sent to jail

Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman's fan, Rasel, who entered the filed by breaking the bio-bubble security system was sent to jail after rejecting the remand prayer.

Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan passed the order on Sunday.

Mirpur Police produced the fan before the CMM court on Sunday with a seven-day remand prayer for interrogation.

On Saturday he was arrested under section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr. Pc.).

Rasel, a fan ran into the field during the second T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and host Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Saturday.

The incident took place during the 14th over of the game when Mustafizur was preparing to bowl. The security personnel swarmed in and dragged the fan off the pitch. He was handed over to the police later.

Invading pitch during the International game is nothing new in the World but this is considered crime.

After this incident, Mustafizur left the ground as he came in close contact with the fan, which is the breach of bio-bubble.







