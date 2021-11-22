Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 November, 2021, 2:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Mustafizur’s fan sent to jail

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Court Correspondent

Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman's fan, Rasel, who entered the filed by breaking the bio-bubble security system was sent to jail after rejecting the remand prayer.
Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan passed the order on Sunday.
Mirpur Police produced the fan before the CMM court on Sunday with a seven-day remand prayer for interrogation.
On Saturday he was arrested under section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr. Pc.).
Rasel, a fan ran into the field during the second T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and host Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Saturday.
The incident took place during the 14th over of the game when Mustafizur was preparing to bowl. The security personnel swarmed in and dragged the fan off the pitch. He was handed over to the police later.
Invading pitch during the International game is nothing new in the World but this is considered crime.
After this incident, Mustafizur left the ground as he came in close contact with the fan, which is the breach of bio-bubble.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
110 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hours
BNP lawmakers form a human chain at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban
Medication, diagnosis costs too heavy for patients at govt hospitals
BNP MPs threaten to resign en masse if  Khaleda not released
Mustafizur’s fan sent to jail
Navy, Air Force accord receptions to gallant FFs
Army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Navy chief Admiral Shaheen Iqbal
Collective efforts of all in attaining Independence won’t go in vain: PM


Latest News
Dhanmondi's Meena Bazar catches fire
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
SSC examinees, others suffer as transport strike begins in Sylhet
BNP to submit memorandums to DC offices Nov 24
Indigenous girl 'commits suicide' in Naogaon
India police charge Amazon executives over online drug sales
Police-BNP clash leaves several injured in Natore
'Don't sing for murderers': Khashoggi's fiancee urges Justin Bieber
Most Read News
37 Bangladeshis among 600 migrants rescued from trucks in Mexico
Tens of thousands rally against COVID curbs in Europe and Australia
Four wounded, two seriously, in Jerusalem shooting: police
Children for urgent action on issues that matter to them
Declare Khaleda's home as 'sub-jail' to go her abroad: BNP MPs
Street Children Leedo forms a human chain on boats on the Buriganga River
Sebaghar signs MoU with Thyrocare
Meherpur judge court clerk killed in road accident
Badrunnessa College students block Bakshibazar protesting rape threat
Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal as PSG stretch lead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft