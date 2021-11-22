Navy, Air Force accord receptions to gallant FFs

Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force on Sunday accorded receptions to the gallantry award recipient freedom fighters (FFs) and their family members, on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day.

On the occasion, Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal accorded a reception to 19 gallantry award holder FFs of the service and their family members at Sagorika Hall of the Naval Headquarters in the city's Banani, said an ISPR press release.

Family members of Bir Shreshtha Ruhul Amin, five Bir Uttams, five Bir Bikrams and eight Bir Pratiks of the navy and their family members, PSOs of Naval Headquarters and senior officials of the Dhaka Naval Area were present at the function. The Navy Chief also awarded 38 Navy personnel for their praiseworthy and courageous works at different sectors in 2020.

Of the awardees, two received 'Nou Bahini Padak (NBP)', four 'Osamanyo Seba Padak (OSP)', five 'Bishishta Seba Padak (BSP)' seven 'Nou Gaurav Padak (NGP)', 10 'Nou Utkarsha Padak (NUP)' and 10 received 'Nou Parodarshita Padak (NPP)' awards.

Besides, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan also accorded a reception to gallantry award holder FFs of the Air Force and pilots of the Kilo Flight and their family members at BAF Shaheen Hall in the city's Tejgaon, said another ISPR press release.

A total of 25 members of the Air Force and civil pilots of the Kilo Flight were accorded reception at the function.

The Air Chief Marshal inquired about the wellbeing and exchanged greetings with the gallantry award holder FFs of the Air Force and pilots of the Kilo Flight and their family members.







