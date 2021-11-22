Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 November, 2021, 2:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Navy, Air Force accord receptions to gallant FFs

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Staff Correspondent 

Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force on Sunday accorded receptions to the gallantry award recipient freedom fighters (FFs) and their family members, on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day.
On the occasion, Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal accorded a reception to 19 gallantry award holder FFs of the service and their family members at Sagorika Hall of the Naval Headquarters in the city's Banani, said an ISPR press release.
Family members of Bir Shreshtha Ruhul Amin, five Bir Uttams, five Bir Bikrams and eight Bir Pratiks of the navy and their family members, PSOs of Naval Headquarters and senior officials of the Dhaka Naval Area were present at the function.  The Navy Chief also awarded 38 Navy personnel for their praiseworthy and courageous works at different sectors in 2020.
Of the awardees, two received 'Nou Bahini Padak (NBP)', four 'Osamanyo Seba  Padak (OSP)', five 'Bishishta Seba Padak (BSP)' seven 'Nou Gaurav Padak  (NGP)', 10 'Nou Utkarsha Padak (NUP)' and 10 received 'Nou Parodarshita Padak  (NPP)' awards.
Besides, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan also accorded a reception to gallantry award holder FFs of the Air Force and pilots of the Kilo Flight and their family members at BAF Shaheen Hall in the  city's Tejgaon, said another ISPR press release.
 A total of 25 members of the Air Force and civil pilots of the Kilo Flight were accorded reception at the function.
The Air Chief Marshal inquired about the wellbeing and exchanged greetings with the gallantry award holder FFs of the Air Force and pilots of the Kilo Flight and their family members.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
110 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hours
BNP lawmakers form a human chain at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban
Medication, diagnosis costs too heavy for patients at govt hospitals
BNP MPs threaten to resign en masse if  Khaleda not released
Mustafizur’s fan sent to jail
Navy, Air Force accord receptions to gallant FFs
Army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Navy chief Admiral Shaheen Iqbal
Collective efforts of all in attaining Independence won’t go in vain: PM


Latest News
Dhanmondi's Meena Bazar catches fire
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
SSC examinees, others suffer as transport strike begins in Sylhet
BNP to submit memorandums to DC offices Nov 24
Indigenous girl 'commits suicide' in Naogaon
India police charge Amazon executives over online drug sales
Police-BNP clash leaves several injured in Natore
'Don't sing for murderers': Khashoggi's fiancee urges Justin Bieber
Most Read News
37 Bangladeshis among 600 migrants rescued from trucks in Mexico
Tens of thousands rally against COVID curbs in Europe and Australia
Four wounded, two seriously, in Jerusalem shooting: police
Children for urgent action on issues that matter to them
Declare Khaleda's home as 'sub-jail' to go her abroad: BNP MPs
Street Children Leedo forms a human chain on boats on the Buriganga River
Sebaghar signs MoU with Thyrocare
Meherpur judge court clerk killed in road accident
Badrunnessa College students block Bakshibazar protesting rape threat
Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal as PSG stretch lead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft