Monday, 22 November, 2021, 2:57 PM
Home Back Page

TV should work for building society, country: Hasan

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said television is not only for entertainment or news, rather it should work for building society and country as well.
 "On the World Television Day, our aim is that TV would work on building society and country," he said, addressing a roundtable organised by Association of Television Channel Owners' (ATCO) marking the day at a hotel in the city.
 ATCO president Anjan Chowdhury presided over the meeting while its vice president and DBC24 Channel chairman Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury conducted it.
 Chief Information Commissioner Martuza Ahmed, Press Council Chairman Justice Md Nizamul Haque, Dhaka University (DU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Aktaruzzaman, DU former Vice Chancellor and chairman of the board of directors of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique, National Human Rights Commission Chairman Nasima Begum, Bangladesh Television Director General Soharab Hossain, Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd Chairman Dr Shahjahan Mahmud, ATN Bangla Chairman Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, RTV Vice Chairman and FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin, Desh TV Managing Director Arif Hasan, Ekushey TV Chief Executive  Pijush Bandyopadhyay and Machranga TV Chief News Editor Rezawanul Haque Raza, among others, addressed the meeting.
 ATCO directors and BFUJ former president Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, among others, were present in the function.
The information minister said earlier there was only one TV channel in Bangladesh. The journey of private TV channels started during the tenure of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he added.
 He said currently there are about 34 private TV channels on air while licenses were given to 45 TV channels. "Thousands of people, including journalists and artistes are involved with the industry. Many others are also making contents and ads for selling. Televisions are available at the houses of about five crore people," he added.
 He said, "I firmly believe that television has an effect on people's life. I hope that the TV industry would play a role in building society and the country as well. And this is my expectation on the World Television Day."
 He said the Prime Minister has given the licenses not through any tender. The Prime Minister has awarded the licenses to those whom she thinks fit so that the country, society and journalists can be benefited, he added.    -BSS


