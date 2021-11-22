Work of only 48 km left

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 21: Works of only 48 kilometres of dual gauge double rail line are left incomplete to connect the capital city of Dhaka with the port city of Chattogram.

Earlier, 273 kilometres of 321-km-long double rail line from Dhaka to Chattogram was completed.

Currently, construction works of 48-km-long double rail line from Cumilla to Akhaura are progressing fast which is expected to be completed by June 2023 next. During the era of Pakistan, 117 kilometres was double rail line that includes Kamalapur to Tongi and Chattogram to Chinki Astana rail lines.

The rest 203-km-long rail track has remained single line for a long time. The present Awami League government in their previous tenure took up three projects to double the rail track. The projects started to be implemented in 2011.

The three projects included 64-km-long Tongi and Bhairab Bazar rail line, 61-km-long Laksham and Chinki Astana rail line and 7.1-km-long Akhaura-Bhairab Bazar rail line.

Of those projects, 64-km-long rail line from Tongi to Bhairab Bazar and 61 km from Laksham to Chinki Astana have already been completed.

With the implementation of the project, the train can run at a speed of 120 kilometres per hour. The main objective of this project is to increase the line capacity of the Railway for efficient train operation and to meet fast growing freight and intercity passenger traffic.

The improvement will also result in low operating costs for users and increasing the competitiveness of Bangladesh for investment.

Bangladesh Railway introduced the transportation of containers from Chattogram Port to Kamalapur Inland Container depot 15 years back.

Meanwhile, 24-km-long rail line from Cumilla to Laksham has already been completed that went into operation in September. The construction work of the double gauge rail line project began in November in 2016.

A joint venture company of China Railway group, Toma Construction and Max Infrastructure (CTM) were awarded the contract for this project.







