Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 November, 2021, 2:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dhaka-Ctg Dual Gauge Rail Line

Work of only 48 km left

Published : Monday, 22 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 21: Works of only 48 kilometres of dual gauge double rail line are left incomplete to connect the capital city of Dhaka with the port city of Chattogram.
Earlier, 273 kilometres of 321-km-long double rail line from Dhaka to Chattogram was completed.
Currently, construction works of 48-km-long double rail line from Cumilla to Akhaura are progressing fast which is expected to be completed by June 2023 next. During the era of Pakistan, 117 kilometres was double rail line that includes Kamalapur to Tongi and Chattogram to Chinki Astana rail lines.
The rest 203-km-long rail track has remained single line for a long time. The present Awami League government in their previous tenure took up three projects to double the rail track. The projects started to be implemented in 2011.
The three projects included 64-km-long Tongi and Bhairab Bazar rail line, 61-km-long Laksham and Chinki Astana rail line and 7.1-km-long Akhaura-Bhairab Bazar rail line.
Of those projects, 64-km-long rail line from Tongi to Bhairab Bazar and 61 km from Laksham to Chinki Astana have already been completed.
With the implementation of the project, the train can run at a speed of 120 kilometres per hour. The main objective of this project is to increase the line capacity of the Railway for efficient train operation and to meet fast growing freight and intercity passenger traffic.
The improvement will also result in low operating costs for users and increasing the competitiveness of Bangladesh for investment.  
Bangladesh Railway introduced the transportation of containers from Chattogram Port to Kamalapur Inland Container depot 15 years back.
Meanwhile, 24-km-long rail line from Cumilla to Laksham has already been completed that went into operation in September. The construction work of the double gauge rail line project began in November in 2016.
A joint venture company of China Railway group, Toma Construction and Max Infrastructure (CTM) were awarded the contract for this project.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
110 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hours
BNP lawmakers form a human chain at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban
Medication, diagnosis costs too heavy for patients at govt hospitals
BNP MPs threaten to resign en masse if  Khaleda not released
Mustafizur’s fan sent to jail
Navy, Air Force accord receptions to gallant FFs
Army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Navy chief Admiral Shaheen Iqbal
Collective efforts of all in attaining Independence won’t go in vain: PM


Latest News
Newly-elected chairman held with arms, bullets
Bangladesh opt to bat first against Pakistan
Decision on Jahangir’s mayorship to be known by 1-2 days: Minister
SSC examinees, others suffer as transport strike begins in Sylhet
BNP to submit memorandums to DC offices Nov 24
Indigenous girl 'commits suicide' in Naogaon
India police charge Amazon executives over online drug sales
Police-BNP clash leaves several injured in Natore
'Don't sing for murderers': Khashoggi's fiancee urges Justin Bieber
Boy killed in Mymensingh road accident
Most Read News
37 Bangladeshis among 600 migrants rescued from trucks in Mexico
Tens of thousands rally against COVID curbs in Europe and Australia
Four wounded, two seriously, in Jerusalem shooting: police
Children for urgent action on issues that matter to them
Declare Khaleda's home as 'sub-jail' to go her abroad: BNP MPs
Street Children Leedo forms a human chain on boats on the Buriganga River
Sebaghar signs MoU with Thyrocare
Meherpur judge court clerk killed in road accident
Badrunnessa College students block Bakshibazar protesting rape threat
Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal as PSG stretch lead
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft