Police foil BNP’s hunger strike prog in Khulna



BNP and its associate bodies observe a mass hunger strike in front of the party's central office at Nayapaltan in the capital on Saturday demanding arrangement for sending seriously ailing party Chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The BNP has started a seven-hour mass hunger strike programme in different parts of the country, including the capital, in the morning, demanding that its "critically ill" chairperson, Khaleda Zia, be allowed to go abroad for advanced treatment.

As part of a countrywide programme, when the leaders and activists of the

party tried to gather in front of the party office in Khulna around 9am, police obstructed them saying they did not have any prior permission.

When some leaders tried to start their programme inside the party office, the police prevented them from doing so.

Nazrul Islam Manju, president of the city unit of BNP, said, "We have gathered here for a peaceful programme and it's not a political process. But the cops are stopping us."

Hasan Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said that no one would be allowed to participate in any programme by occupying roads and obstructing traffic. "The party has been asked to hold its programme inside the BNP office."

On Thursday, Mirza Fakhrul announced the mass hunger strike programme at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office. "The programme will also be held in all metropolitan cities and district towns." -UNB







KHULNA, Nov 20: Police foiled opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) mass hunger strike programme in Khulna on Saturday.The BNP has started a seven-hour mass hunger strike programme in different parts of the country, including the capital, in the morning, demanding that its "critically ill" chairperson, Khaleda Zia, be allowed to go abroad for advanced treatment.As part of a countrywide programme, when the leaders and activists of theparty tried to gather in front of the party office in Khulna around 9am, police obstructed them saying they did not have any prior permission.When some leaders tried to start their programme inside the party office, the police prevented them from doing so.Nazrul Islam Manju, president of the city unit of BNP, said, "We have gathered here for a peaceful programme and it's not a political process. But the cops are stopping us."Hasan Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said that no one would be allowed to participate in any programme by occupying roads and obstructing traffic. "The party has been asked to hold its programme inside the BNP office."On Thursday, Mirza Fakhrul announced the mass hunger strike programme at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office. "The programme will also be held in all metropolitan cities and district towns." -UNB